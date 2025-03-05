IHS Towers’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (the “Company”) hereby announces that its financial results for the three month and full year periods ended December 31, 2024 (the “4Q/FY24 Earnings Results”) are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (10am UK time) on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 4Q/FY24 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 8.30am ET (12.30pm UK time).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 233 4753 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3936 2999 (UK/International). The call ID is 519217.

To register for the webcast please click here.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com