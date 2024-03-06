IHS Towers’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IHS Holding Limited (the “Company”) hereby announces that its financial results for the three month and full year periods ended December 31, 2023 (the “4Q/FY23 Earnings Results”) are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (10am UK time) on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 4Q/FY23 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 8.30am ET (12.30pm UK time).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 9347200.

To register for the webcast please click here.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com