IHOP Celebrates This Holiday Season as the Official Breakfast Partner of Xbox, Plus the Launch of its New Fully Loaded French Toast

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, IHOP® announced it is the official breakfast partner of Xbox, celebrating with exclusive Xbox merchandise, games, and reward offers for loyalty members. The brand will also introduce a new menu centered around the highly anticipated game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, which includes the debut of IHOP’s new Fully Loaded French Toast.









As a leader in all things breakfast, IHOP continues to build on its breakfast offerings with the introduction of Fully Loaded French Toast, a new spin on the old favorite, Stuffed French Toast. The new Fully Loaded French Toast includes three indulgent flavors made with sweet creamy mousse sandwiched between Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast bread. The Indiana Jones-inspired flavors include:

The Great Circle of Cinnamon: This treasure trove is layered with rich cinnamon spread and drizzled with a sweet cream cheese icing that will make you feel like you’ve uncovered an ancient culinary secret.

Creamy cookie butter and vanilla sauces topped with a dusting of cookie crumbles, reminiscent of long-lost treasures found in faraway lands. "Berry'd" Treasure: Gemstones of juicy glazed blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries and a drizzle of rich cream cheese icing, you can't help but want to take a bite of this "berry'd" treasure!

Additionally, IHOP is introducing new Xbox incentives and rewards to its loyalty members in the International Bank of Pancakes Stack Market, including weekly drops of exclusive Xbox merchandise. Starting Monday, November 18, guests can redeem their PanCoins – the brand’s reward tokens earned from eating at IHOP – for collectible IHOP + Xbox glasses featuring original art by Matt Taylor from Xbox and games including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, alongside a limited-edition IHOP gift card series sporting similar designs from those same titles. Other offerings include digital downloads of these games, exclusive merch, gaming accessories, one month of Game Pass Ultimate (new members only), and much more.

IHOP and Xbox will host a livestream on November 18 at 12:30pm PT on the Xbox Twitch channel to unveil some of the exclusive drops available only to IHOP loyalty members. In addition, IHOP will host Xbox-themed sweepstakes in the Stack Market including custom IHOP-themed Xbox Series X and more, offering even more ways to celebrate the partnership.

“Families across the globe connect and gather with their loved ones during the holiday season. As the brand that owns moments that matter, IHOP aims to elevate those connections over delicious food, like our new Fully Loaded French Toast,” said Jay Johns, President, IHOP. “As the official breakfast partner of Xbox, we’re also giving our guests exclusive access to limited time Xbox merchandise and creating another connection point to serve more joy to fans everywhere.”

The brand is also excited to introduce a new kids menu item, plus two seasonal beverages and a holiday Family Feast option:

Junior Adventurer's Cookie Butter French Toast Sticks: These French toast sticks are ideal for dipping in creamy cookie butter, making them a delightful discovery for any adventurer. Found alongside fresh strawberries and bananas.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with IHOP, a brand that brings people together over great food, just as Xbox brings people together through gaming. This collaboration is the perfect way to celebrate our shared love for creating memorable, fun experiences,” said Marcos Waltenberg, GM of Xbox Global Partnerships & Consumer Products. “From themed menus inspired by our iconic games to exclusive collectibles and loyalty rewards, we can’t wait for fans to dive into this unique blend of gaming and dining. Whether you’re an Xbox fan or an IHOP regular, there’s something for everyone in this exciting partnership.”

For more information on IHOP’s Fully Loaded French Toast and Xbox partnership menu, or to find the nearest restaurant, please visit IHOP.com.

ABOUT INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE™

Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark™ and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade™. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power known as the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones™. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this worldwide, cinematic action-adventure game. Blending cinematic set-pieces, puzzle-solving, and hand-to-hand combat, players will embark on an authentic Indiana Jones experience around the world to try and defeat the sinister forces working against them. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC and Game Pass on December 9 and launches in Spring 2025 on PlayStation 5.

Stay tuned for more details at https://indianajones.bethesda.net/

Indiana Jones © & ™ 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

