iHeartMedia, Inc. to Report Quarterly and Annual Financial Results on February 29, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that on Thursday February 29th, 2024, it will issue financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2023. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement, to discuss its financial results and business outlook.


A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on February 29th. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or +1 240 789-2732 (international) using PIN number 71596. Please call at least five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on February 29th in the Events & Presentations section of iHeartMedia’s Investors home page, and at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or +1 647 362-9199 (international) using PIN number 71596. The audio replay will be available for a period of thirty days.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of iHeartMedia’s website.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contacts

Wendy Goldberg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 377-1105

WendyGoldberg@iheartmedia.com

Mike McGuinness

EVP, Deputy CFO, and Head of Investor Relations

(212) 915-0607

mbm@iheartmedia.com

