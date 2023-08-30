iHeartMedia Announces the House of Music, a New, Immersive Experience at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The Mixed-Reality Experience is Home to Rooms Inspired by This Year’s Festival Main Stage Performing Artists

Located on Toshiba Plaza Outside T-Mobile Arena and Off the Las Vegas Strip, This Free Event is Open to the Public September 22 and 23 from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia today announced the all-new House of Music at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, a mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists performing that weekend at the festival main stage. This free event is open to the public and invites guests to make themselves at home as they explore over 15 interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music, and passions of their favorite artists and brands.





The experience will combine artists, fans and tech and feature a series of rooms that allow fans to play and connect through multisensory, mixed-reality installations, all inspired by artists from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Upon entering, the house guests are directed to scan a QR code to unlock their key to the House of Music, the House Pass. This simple, digital guide showcases a map and details of all the things to explore, play and win at the House of Music. A choose-your-own adventure-style experience, guests can explore rooms inspired by the artists and content they love including:

Celebrate the 50 th Anniversary of Hip Hop by visiting the Public Enemy Room. Grab a digital paint can to co-create an original piece of art with Chuck D on an interactive graffiti wall and see some of Flavor Flav’s most iconic clocks.

Anniversary of Hip Hop by visiting the Public Enemy Room. Grab a digital paint can to co-create an original piece of art with Chuck D on an interactive graffiti wall and see some of Flavor Flav’s most iconic clocks. Inspired by her latest album, fans can test their Chemistry with a special digital Aura Reading in the Kelly Clarkson Room and find out which song best matches their mood.

with a special digital Aura Reading in the Kelly Clarkson Room and find out which song best matches their mood. Be the hero in the Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Like a Grudge” Music Video, where fans get slow-mo-sucked into space just like Pete Wentz.

Strut into TLC’s fully decked out walk in closet filled with their signature looks and exclusive merch to buy. Fans also can strike a pose for the glam bot.

Inspired by Lenny Kravitz, Let Love Rule as fans are transported into an immersive experience where they can feel the power of Lenny’s positivity.

Through the power of VR, feel what it’s like to be Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie rehearsing to host the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Guests will get the chance to experience their favorite brands in all new ways and walk away with prizes and limited-edition swag. Some of the brands in the installation include Audible, Bose, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M’s®, Moderna, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wendy’s and [Yellow Tail] Wine, with more to be announced. The entire House will be powered by a mixed-reality platform where fans earn points by visiting rooms and capturing AR elements. The more they capture, the more opportunities they are entered to win epic prizes like autographed merch, iHeartRadio Music Festival artist and concert experiences and cash prizes.

“ This year with the House of Music we’re extending the iHeartRadio Music Festival experience to fans by bringing them closer their favorite artists through the world of mixed reality,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

The House of Music will be open September 22 and 23 at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, where the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will host performances from this year’s star-studded lineup. The experience will be open to the public before, during and after the arena show starting at 4 p.m. PT and closing at 1 a.m. PT.

This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Each night, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. For the first time this year, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, adding to its already robust slate of live event content. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. For more information on the livestream line-up, stay tuned to Hulu’s site and social channels.

Proud partners of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Audible, Bose, Capital One, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M’s®, MGM Resorts International, Moderna, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wendy’s, Wild Turkey® Bourbon, [Yellow Tail] Wine, with more to be announced.

The House of Music at the iHeartRadio Music Festival is free and open to the public. Tickets for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival mainstage event are on sale now at AXS.com. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

