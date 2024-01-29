iHeartMedia Announces Jess Hilarious as New Co-host for the Nationally Syndicated Hit Radio Show “The Breakfast Club”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America with a greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced today that Jess Hilarious will join the wildly popular, nationally syndicated hit radio show “The Breakfast Club” as its new co-host, effective February 5, 2024. “The Breakfast Club” broadcasts weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.





Jess Hilarious will join DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God on New York Power 105.1’s top-rated morning show “The Breakfast Club,” which is syndicated nationally by Premiere Networks on nearly 100 radio stations across the country reaching millions of listeners. “The Breakfast Club” connects listeners with unrivaled interviews and conversations with celebrities and Hip Hop artists, entertainment news and fresh music mixes, all with their signature blend of honesty and humor. The show’s programming and content is also available across various platforms including The Breakfast Club Channel on TheBreakfastClub.iheart.com, on iHeartRadio.com​ and on the iHeartRadio app, making it the most-listened-to Hip Hop morning show in the U.S.

“ I’m very excited to have Jess Hilarious join The Breakfast Club. She is a force in her own right, an actress, comedian, podcaster, and now, the co-host of The Breakfast Club,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming. “ Jess was the standout choice to join Charlamagne and DJ Envy to build upon The Breakfast Club’s legacy of entertaining, informing and enlightening the community.”

Baltimore native Jess Hilarious is a comedian, actress and storyteller who brings everyday humor to life with her witty one-liners and an infectious sense of humor. On television, she’s been a standout on shows like “Rel” and “Wild ‘N Out,” leaving her mark on major networks. Her down-to-earth style and anecdotes have endeared her to more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram, while her sold-out shows across the country are a testament to her magnetic stage presence and ability to weave humor into captivating stories. Jess Hilarious is more than a comedian – she’s a relatable, real-life figure who brings joy and humor to all who encounter her work.

“ I’m looking forward to joining forces with one of the largest media platforms,” said Jess Hilarious. “ I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture.”

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contacts

Joe De Angelis



iHeartMedia



joedeangelis@iheartmedia.com