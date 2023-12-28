iGrafx Named a Customers’ Choice in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Business Process Analysis Tools

Company receives the highest “Willingness to Recommend” from 98% of customers

TUALATIN, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI—iGrafx, a leading provider of process intelligence and process management solutions, has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Business Process Analysis Tools. Gartner Peer Insights is a platform for end-user ratings and reviews of IT software and services.





The ‘Voice of the Customer’ distinction is based entirely on customer feedback and recognizes vendors who meet or exceed the market average for “Overall Experience” and “User Interest and Adoption.” The iGrafx Process360 Live platform also received the highest “Willingness to Recommend” rating out of all vendors mentioned in the report, from 98% of customers, based on 37 reviews submitted in the Enterprise Business Process Analysis Tools market as of October 2023.

“We are excited to be recognized by our customers and be named a Customers’ Choice for EBPA on Gartner Peer Insights,” said Alexandre Wentzo, CEO of iGrafx. “This recognition is especially meaningful as we believe it is a testament to our mission to put customers at the center of everything we do.”

What customers had to say about iGrafx and the Process360 Live platform:

“Previously, iGrafx was just a business process modeling solution. But now its capabilities have been greatly expanded to become an all-in-one platform for digital transformation, process mining and business process management.” Read review.

“It is simple to capture, communicate, improve and optimize every aspect of our business processes with this tool .” Read review.

.” Read review. “Process360 Live platform is designed to streamline and optimize organizational workflows. It provides us a comprehensive solution for analyzing, documenting and improving our business processes.” Read review.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Business Process Analysis, Peer Contributors, 13 December 2023

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About iGrafx

iGrafx is the global leader in process intelligence and process management, enabling the world’s enterprises to turn process into a competitive advantage. The iGrafx Process360 Live platform is the only integrated solution that combines real-time operational intelligence through process mining, with process design, simulation, predictive analytics, and AI-based automation. The platform supports digital transformation and accelerates growth with unparalleled visibility into processes, helping organizations to identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks and uncover opportunities for improvement. iGrafx has more than 2,000 customers across the world. Learn more by visiting http://www.igrafx.com and by following iGrafx on LinkedIn.

