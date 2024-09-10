IgniteTech Joins Google Cloud, MongoDB, and Snowflake as a Contributing Sponsor for San Francisco’s Premier AI Conference

CEO Eric Vaughan takes the stage at The AI Conference, showcasing IgniteTech’s patent-pending AI innovation, which multiplies people’s availability

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IgniteTech, the enterprise software company that recently transformed into an AI innovation startup, announced its sponsorship of The AI Conference industry event, which will be held from September 10 to 11, 2024, in San Francisco, California.





“I’m excited to share MyPersonas™ at The AI Conference, a solution that creates digital twins of our customers’ experts, reducing the repetitive inquiries they receive and allowing them to focus on more strategic tasks,” said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. “Beyond traditional AI technology, which offers avatars or agents, we’ve also enabled real-time access to the human behind the AI through our mobile application, obtaining their knowledge when needed to fill the gaps in the MyPersonas session, bringing humans and AI together uniquely.”

In his presentation on Wednesday, September 11, at 2:30 p.m., Vaughan will highlight the exciting potential of humans and AI and introduce a new approach where digital “clones” enhance human skills instead of overshadowing them. The revolutionary concept of MyPersonas involves creating AI-powered digital twins of your organization’s experts to break down information barriers and provide always-on and available access to critical knowledge. By staying connected to their human counterparts, MyPersonas offers a unique blend of AI and human capabilities, reducing the time SMEs are needed for repetitive answers and freeing up their time for more significant actions. No more repetitive “pings” for the same questions, however necessary, draining time out of their day.

MyPersonas is a brand new software solution leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology created by IgniteTech’s AI Innovation team, the company formed starting in 2023. The product, which was first introduced as Jive Personas to power the Company’s Jive product before pivoting to a solution that integrates with any product’s knowledge base through its API, will be in the customer’s hands at the end of Q3 2024 and includes groundbreaking, patent-pending ideas. For more information, visit MyPersonas.ai.

ABOUT IGNITETECH

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is a leading AI-first enterprise software company. With a track record of successful acquisitions and rapid innovation, IgniteTech’s solutions power businesses worldwide. The recent announcements of AI product visions and enhancements across its entire portfolio highlight IgniteTech’s commitment to transforming its offerings with AI-centric innovative solutions.

