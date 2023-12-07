Ignite Visibility Acquires Leading Franchise-Focused Agency Integrated Digital Strategies to Expand National-to-Local Expertise

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ignite Visibility announced today that it acquired Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS), a prominent digital marketing agency specializing in serving the franchisor/franchisee ecosystem. The acquisition aligns seamlessly with Ignite Visibility’s mission to become the preeminent “national-to-local” digital performance marketing agency focused on driving measurable return on investment for clients in which local discoverability is critical, including verticals such as home services, healthcare, automotive, business-to-business services, consumer services, and more.





Headquartered in Orlando, FL, IDS is a trusted provider of franchise development and franchisee marketing services. The Company executes a broad range of digital marketing strategies, including search engine optimization, paid media, content, social media, and website development.

“We are thrilled to welcome IDS into the Ignite family,” said John Lincoln, CEO and co-founder of Ignite Visibility. “Their expertise and dedication to providing top-notch digital marketing services to the franchise space perfectly complements our existing service offerings and national-to-local model.”

“Since 2012, we have taken immense pride in helping our clients grow franchise sales, enhance their brand image, and optimize the discoverability of their local franchisees,” said Stephen Galligan, co-founder and CEO of IDS. “By joining Ignite, we’re able to both continue that mission while strengthening the complementary capabilities that we can deliver to our partners to drive results.”

“I am incredibly proud of the journey the team at IDS has taken. This partnership with Ignite marks an exciting new chapter and will allow us to leverage their expertise, resources, and broad service offering to further serve our clients. Together, we will continue to be at the forefront of the franchise digital marketing sector,” said Joe Mohay, co-founder who will now assume the role of President of IDS.

Krish Coughran, COO and co-founder of Ignite, added, “Ignite and IDS are a great fit as we were both founded on the principles of operational excellence, best-in-class client service, and data-driven results. IDS is widely regarded as a leader in the franchise community. We are thrilled to join with Joe and the impressive IDS leadership.”

The IDS transaction marks Ignite Visibility’s first acquisition since partnering with Mountaingate Capital in February 2023. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as counsel to Mountaingate in the transaction. Lakeside Partners and Karr Tuttle Campbell were advisors to IDS. Financing for the transaction was provided by Capital Southwest Corporation.

About Ignite Visibility, LLC

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency. Ignite offers a broad range of services, including search engine optimization, paid media, social media advertising, email marketing, conversion rate optimization, and website design & development. Ignite’s capabilities are underpinned by a disciplined approach to data & analytics powered by its proprietary performance benchmarking and forecasting platform, CertaintyTech. For more information on Ignite, please visit https://ignitevisibility.com/.

About Integrated Digital Strategies

Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS) is an award-winning digital marketing agency that provides integrated marketing solutions for franchisors, franchisees, and franchise development teams. IDS’ team of dedicated marketers and client service professionals deliver high-performing marketing programs and strong ROI for franchise brands. To learn more about IDS, please visit www.idigitalstrategies.com.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based, growth-focused private equity investment firm that partners with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate invests in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

