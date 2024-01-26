Igloo and Sanrio® Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hello Kitty® With Limited-Edition Collection

KATY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Igloo and Sanrio® released a limited-edition collection celebrating 50 years since Hello Kitty, the globally loved pop culture icon, made her debut in 1974! The all-new Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cooler Collection, featuring a Little Playmate cooler and stainless steel 16-ounce can, are available now.









“It’s such a meaningful milestone year for Hello Kitty, and we’re so honored we can help celebrate everyone’s favorite friend through our latest collaboration with Sanrio! This limited-edition Playmate cooler and drinkware capsule collection features colorfully fun artwork honoring Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary — two very special styles that serve as cute memorabilia which fans can enjoy every day,” stated Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Igloo as we celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, and bring our beloved character to life on a limited-edition cooler and drinkware,” said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Brand Management and Creative at Sanrio, Inc. “Whether they’re heading on a road trip or out for a picnic, we know that our fans will love these supercute designs that they can take with them wherever they go.”

Igloo’s limited-edition Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cooler Collection includes a personal-sized 7-quart Little Playmate cooler and a stainless steel 16-ounce can with advanced temperature retention — both showcasing specially designed pastel-gradient artwork and 50th anniversary marks commemorating Hello Kitty and this momentous occasion in Sanrio’s history.

The Hello Kitty® 50th Anniversary Little Playmate and 16 Oz Can join Igloo’s previously released Sanrio collection of Playmate coolers, softside cooler bags, drinkware and ice blocks that can be purchased on igloocoolers.com/sanrio with select styles on sanrio.com, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Sanrio®:

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with their vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles.” To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

