iFIT Appoints Jeremy McCarty as Chief Subscription Officer

LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFIT, Inc., a leading intelligent, personalized fitness platform, recently announced the appointment of Jeremy McCarty as its Chief Subscription Officer. In this role, McCarty leads the strategic vision and direction of iFIT’s subscription business while overseeing customer acquisition, retention and optimization of the company’s membership experience.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy McCarty as our Chief Subscription Officer,” said Kevin Duffy, CEO of iFIT. “ Jeremy’s appointment marks a significant step in driving the strategic vision for our subscription business. His extensive experience and unwavering commitment to a customer-first philosophy make him an ideal leader for getting our members engaged and supporting their wellness journeys as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and look toward the future. We are confident that Jeremy will be a key partner in our mission to transform lives.”

With over 20 years of experience in subscription-based businesses across wireless, telecom, and smart home industries, McCarty is dedicated to delivering exceptional value for consumers. Under his leadership, McCarty has fostered emerging business ventures, building strong, customer-focused teams, and creating meaningful partnerships – ensuring that companies are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs and expectations of their customers, and setting them up for long-term success.

" I am thrilled to be joining iFIT at such an exciting time," said Jeremy McCarty, Chief Subscription Officer. " iFIT stands at the forefront of fitness innovation, offering a dynamic fitness platform that combines incredibly immersive content and groundbreaking AI-driven coaching to elevate every user's fitness journey. Our global reach empowers individuals everywhere to achieve their fitness goals in a way that's personalized and effective. I look forward to broadening our subscription offerings, creating even more value and personalized experiences for our customers as we reshape the future of fitness.”

Jeremy holds an MBA from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Business from Colorado State University.

About iFIT, Inc.

iFIT is a global leader in intelligent fitness software, and NordicTrack is one of the most recognized names in fitness equipment. Together, they are dedicated to delivering the most advanced and personalized fitness experiences available. Their innovative products and immersive content are designed to inspire, motivate, and guide users at every level of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.com.

