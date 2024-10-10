IEE Exhibiting Lineup of Rugged Displays at AUSA Annual Meeting and Expo 2024

Focus on low-latency video displays for effective remote visualization

SYLMAR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ausaorg–IEE, manufacturer of field-proven military displays, will be exhibiting their product line at the 2024 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 14th-16th. IEE’s focus on low-latency video displays is in response to the significant growth in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles (air and ground). From Optionally Manned, to Remotely Controlled, to Fully Autonomous, the need for effective visualization by the system’s operator has never been higher.





“Our customers’ requirements continue to demand the latest in video display technology while still retaining the challenges of military ruggedization,” commented Steve Motter, V.P. of Business Development for IEE. “We are working at the display LCD cell level to develop very high operating temp displays with next generation video performance and resolution; to implement video processing in FPGA’s & ASIC’s that can withstand the rigors of temperature extremes and radiation tolerance; and extend internal/external process controls of design and supply base to achieve the ever-expanding cyber security defenses.”

Crew-station requirement trends include:

Higher resolution displays and sensors to support clear visualization of the battlespace; pixels per inch to match the application

Lower Latency video displays with support for Open System Digital Video Standards are essential to remote command and control of next generation systems

Real-time video processing enhancements, wide display color gamut, extended gray scale depth, and support for AI enabled information highlighting, are key to improved mission performance and operational success

10.1-inch Multi-Function Display (MFD)

IEE’s 10.1” MFD answers customers’ requirement for low latency video display technology with very high pixel density (>220 ppi) while maintaining its rugged, fully featured bezel (keys, knobs, and joystick) and “gesture” capable multi-touch screen.

Product Features:

Enhanced, High Bright 10.1” Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

WUXGA (1920×1200) AMLCD bonded with high-strength multi-touch screen with EMI shield, heater and anti-reflective/ anti-glare/ anti-smudge (ARAGAS) treatments

Dual-mode LED backlight with selectable high-bright day (1,100 cd/m 2) and NVIS B night (MIL-STD-3009 compliant) modes

31 programmable bezel pushbuttons and 3 rocker switches, with tactile feedback and NVIS A filtered backlight

Programmable dual-concentric encoder and 8-way joystick, each with pushbutton

Lightweight, rugged, sealed enclosure fit for use in cockpit avionics applications

Video Inputs: 2x DVI and 2x 3G-SDI

Control Interface: Bezel RS-422, Touchscreen RS-422, Discrete IO

13.3-inch FHD Operator Display Panel

Developed for use in both airborne and military ground vehicle operations, this 13.3-inch monitor features full-HD resolution (166ppi) with 4K (332ppi) in development. Higher resolution displays support clear visualization and are able to directly render the latest camera and sensor data. Its narrow bezel is optimized for side-by-side mounting of multiple displays, creating a panoramic operator workstation.

Product Features:

Enhanced, High-Bright 13.3” LCD Display

Full-HD (1920×1080) LCD bonded with high-strength cover glass including EMI shield, heater and anti-reflective/glare treatments

LED backlight with high-bright day (sunlight readable) and night (NVIS compatible) modes

8 backlit soft key bezel layout

2x Composite NTSC/PAL; 1x 3G-SDI

Serial communication bus

IEE is exhibiting in booth #706 in Hall A at the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition, October 14th-16th. Stop by or make an appointment with Steve Motter by calling 1-800-422-0867, ext. 327, or email: smotter@ieeinc.com.

About IEE:

For over 75 years, IEE has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE’s factory in Sylmar, CA produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE’s direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are distributed worldwide. IEE is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information: visit ieeinc.com

Nancy King



310-433-9966



nking@ieeinc.com