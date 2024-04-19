IEE Exhibiting Lineup of Avionics Display Products at Quad A Summit 2024

Focus on Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and Cyber Security Initiatives

VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#army_aviation–Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, a manufacturer of military avionics displays, is exhibiting at the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit (Quad A) in Denver, Colorado, April 24th-26th. Awareness and support for the US DoD initiatives of MOSA and enhanced cyber security remain a dedicated focus for IEE in their execution of military and aerospace programs. Today’s complex defense system architectures are built on modern MOSA aligned products supporting modularity and the use of open standards for communication and video. This modular approach allows for prolonged life-cycle support that spans from supply, through sustainment, and into technology insertion and refresh.





“As fielded embedded systems face increasing threats from cyber-attacks, it’s critical that the defense industrial base pay close attention to cyber security,” said Steve Motter, VP of Business Development at IEE. “The evolving cyber threat now requires our team to monitor and control the entire enterprise activity, from the Computer Aided Design (CAD) tools used within the company, to the delivered product’s electronic component pedigree and embedded software certification.”

“We are committed to aligning our development processes to support ongoing protections afforded and required of the cyber security process,” continues Steve Motter. “This includes servers and data exchange processes that demand a level of accountability for the access, retrieval and restoration of information that Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) demands.”

IEE will be highlighting the following displays:

10.4 ARINC-818 Multi-Function Display

The 10.4″ ARINC-818 Multi-Function Display is a primary flight display in a portrait 8″x6″ format. This Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) is capable of displaying one of two selectable optical fiber ARINC-818 video sources with or without a computer-generated overlay.

This MFD brings the latest open system architecture to the pilots’ fingertips. Enhancing the ‘multi-function’ of MFD’s, this display is configurable to support:

Traditional Primary Flight Display functions: (ADI, HSI, Nav, Engine Status)

Gestured touchscreen display: tablet-like control of information displays, maps, CDU, and situational awareness

Operator interface and host elements of open system architecture and network enabled mission functions

6”x8” Rotorcraft Multi-Function Display (MFD)

This dual-mode, high-bright and NVIS 10.4” LCD display is lightweight, and has a rugged sealed enclosure fit for airborne applications. With its redundant digital video and ARINC-429 communication interfaces, along with its extensive built-in test, this display provides the rugged performance necessary for demanding environments. The field-replaceable bezel assists the warfighter in maximizing operational availability for improved readiness.

Features of note:

Sealed NVIS Backlit Bezel with 24 Push Buttons and 4 Rocker Switches

Video Inputs: 2x DVI-D

Control Interface: 3x ARINC-429, RS-232/422

