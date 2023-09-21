IDS announces partnership with Benesch to expand delivery of innovative asset management solutions and services

REGINA, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infrastructure Data Solutions (IDS), the developer and global distributor of award-winning Asset Optimizer™ software for strategic asset management, today announced a new partnership with Benesch, a leading engineering and asset management consulting company. IDS and Benesch are exploring new opportunities to deploy innovative asset management solutions and support clients in implementing advanced analytics and asset life cycle planning capabilities.





Asset Optimizer™ has been recognized as a leading Asset Investment Planning software for the transportation, municipal, and utilities sectors. It provides infrastructure managers with unique analytics capabilities to understand and forecast assets performance and risk throughout their life cycle, and optimize investment and programming decisions.

“At Benesch, we are always looking for ways to better serve our clients and communities. With this partnership, I am confident we will be able to level up our client’s asset management programs and transform the way they manage infrastructure,” said Benesch Water Group Manager Steve Roth. “I’m eager to get started and see what we are able to accomplish for our clients with the support of IDS and their software.”

“We are very excited to partner with Benesch, a firm with unmatched track record in delivering engineering, asset management and decision analytics solutions across multiple sectors,” said IDS President and CEO, Dr. Mahmoud Halfawy. “Benesch has an extensive track record and an outstanding multi-disciplinary team of asset management experts with a wealth of expertise. Our partnership will enhance IDS’ ability to deliver superior solutions with best-in-class implementation and consulting services from Benesch’s team.”

About Benesch

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Benesch is a multidisciplinary professional services firm specializing in transportation engineering (aviation, bridges, railroad, roadway and transit), environmental, water/wastewater, geotechnical, landscape architecture, site development and construction engineering and inspection. Benesch has more than 1,000 employees located across the US and is ranked #101 in Engineering New Record’s Top 500 Design Firm list as of 2023.

About IDS

IDS is a global leader in infrastructure asset management optimization and decision analytics software. Its Asset Optimizer™ software helps organizations across multiple infrastructure sectors to optimize decisions and develop data-driven asset investment plans to maximize assets performance at the lowest lifecycle costs.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Benesch: Steve Roth, PE, CAMP



Water Group Manager



+1 (816) 448-2887



sroth@benesch.com

IDS: Serge Vanasse



VP Partnerships & Business Development



+1 (306) 790-1415



svanasse@ids.consulting