IdriveAI Unveils NEXUS, The Revolutionary Fleet Management Platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–IdriveAI proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge fleet risk management platform, NEXUS. Designed to revolutionize fleet safety operations, the NEXUS video-based IoT platform leverages advanced AI-driven insights from both edge and cloud computer vision models and real-time data analytics to provide unparalleled understanding of risk for fleet managers worldwide.





NEXUS offers a comprehensive suite of features, including real-time video analytics, vehicle tracking, driver behavior monitoring, predictive risk alerts, and customizable reporting. This state-of-the-art platform is set to redefine fleet management by enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving safety standards across the board.

Built on the latest technology from Amazon Cloud and designed to be theoretically infinitely scalable and process data at lightning speeds. One key feature is the smart custom reports designed to give back time to fleet managers so they can focus on their core responsibilities. Since the inception of IdriveAI, we have constantly refined and listened to feedback from our clients and partners, NEXUS truly is a game-changer in managing risk in fleets in real-time. All our current customers will benefit from a free upgrade from IRIS to NEXUS, starting in August.

“We are excited to introduce NEXUS to the market,” said Calin Mihalascu, Chief Revenue Officer at IdriveAI. “Our new platform is designed to empower fleet managers with the tools they need to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance overall fleet performance. NEXUS represents a significant leap forward in fleet safety management technology, combining real-time data and AI to deliver actionable insights that drive results.”

Key features of NEXUS include:

AI-Driven Insights: Harness artificial intelligence to gain deeper insights into fleet operations and optimize performance.

Real-Time Tracking: Monitor vehicle locations and movements in real-time for enhanced visibility and control.

Driver Behavior Monitoring: Analyze driver habits and provide feedback to promote safer driving practices.

Customizable Reporting: Generate tailored reports to meet specific business needs containing action items for a more efficient operation.

IdriveAI invites fleet managers and industry professionals to explore the capabilities of NEXUS and discover how it can transform their fleet management practices.

For more information about NEXUS or to schedule a demo, please visit.

www.idrive.ai/fleet-management-platform/

About IdriveAI:

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, USA and Bucharest, Romania, IdriveAI is a leading provider of video telematics and fleet management solutions, dedicated to helping businesses optimize their fleet operations through innovative technology and comprehensive support. With its commitment to excellence, R&D and advanced AI capabilities and a focus on customer satisfaction, IdriveAI is at the forefront of the fleet management industry.

