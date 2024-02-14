IdriveAI Announces the Release of the IdriveAI PRO 7 Dual Camera intelligent DashCam

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–With 17 years in hardware and software development and 10 years of in-house AI development IdriveAI, California-based company, launches the 7th generation of dual-camera products, the PRO 7.





The PRO 7 represents the seventh generation of Artificially Intelligent camera systems from IdriveAI. In early 2014, IdriveAI released the world’s first intelligent dual camera featuring computer vision aided by artificial intelligence. Over the last 10 years we perfected it as large amounts of labeled data were collected.

“We learn more every year to make our products more durable & effective in providing intelligence needed for fleet managers to make extremely accurate decisions. This system combines our 17 years of industry knowledge, 25 billion driven miles of tagged data, trillions of data points and generations of product intelligence combined in one single product to create our latest offering,” stated Sean O’Neil, CEO of IdriveAI.

With an unwavering commitment to technological evolution, Idrive’s new PRO 7 underscores our strategic vision to emerge as known experts in mature AI that saves lives on the road. This transformation is a testament to our dedication to pioneering innovative solutions in the transportation industry. The transformative technology includes: Sony Stargis II super high definition imager, 4 Gb of internal memory, 2.5 Tera operations per second of NPU processing, 128 Gb of standard storage, 100% passive cooling (no fans), embedded CAN bus integration and can be installed in 3 different locations in under one minute.

With this huge advancements, IdriveAI will offer more products this year: platform as a service, artificial intelligence as a service, multi-camera; all will be announced soon.

More specifications and pricing can be found at: www.idriveglobal.com or www.idriveglobal.com/pro-7/

About Idrive: Idrive is a global leader in Video Telematics and Artificial Intelligence, dedicated to reshaping the future of technology. With a rich history spanning over a decade, Idrive’s rebranding marks a significant step in its evolution into a pioneering force in the AI industry.

