IdriveAI, a leader in artificial intelligence in the automotive space, announces collaboration with BlackBerry and demonstration at CES 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—IdriveAI Introduces our recent cooperation with BlackBerry Limited, infusing groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the BlackBerry IVY® platform running on the QNX® operating system in vehicles. IdriveAI will provide Facial Recognition AI, along with Driver Monitoring System (DMS) AI, for real-time driver monitoring for distraction and drowsiness detection as synthetic sensors.





This technology will be demonstrated at CES 2024 in the BlackBerry booth, #4224. The technology will include Driver Identification using Facial Recognition, and will analyze Distracted and Drowsy Driving in real-time watching the driver’s behavior for head orientation, eyelid closure frequency and use of cellphone, to alert the driver in potentially dangerous situations.

IdriveAI has several other ongoing programs with BlackBerry to provide synthetic sensors to other IVY™ collaborators to create a unique in-cab, end user experience with unmatched power and integration. With over 15 years of experience in Automotive Electronics, Video, Object Recognition and Artificial Intelligence, IdriveAI is excited to bring its technology to the masses.

“This fulfills an essential part of our mission statement, making roads safer and saving lives,” stated Calin Mihalascu, IdriveAI’s Chief Revenue Officer, “Combining forces with BlackBerry and bringing these safety features to the IVY platform is a huge step in this direction.”

More on the use of the tech:

Insights gained from identifying the driver, for subscribers of automotive software sub-systems, allows personalization on all levels, from in-vehicle electric and mechanical systems, including positioning of the driver, mirrors and steering wheel, to custom infotainment settings such as playlists, sound settings, etc.

Insights from driver attention status is vital for state-of-the-art automotive safety standards. Using the synthetic sensor, a vehicle dedicated safety software can warn the driver of pending issues or make safety decisions like automated braking, speed limitation, etc., in more extreme cases.

About IdriveAI:

Idrive Global, Inc., is a global leader in Video Telematics and Artificial Intelligence based services for the transportation industry. With over 10 years in the industry and one of the world’s biggest repositories of labeled and verified video data, idrive’s intelligent systems are enhanced by over 11 billion miles of driving data, deep learning and industry insights to produce a leading product that has saved hundreds of lives by preventing collisions through improved driving behavior. Idrive engineers, designs and manufactures all products and technology in-house. For all the latest idrive news follow us: Facebook and Twitter @idriveGlobal and LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/idriveglobal/ or visit our news page at www.idriveglobal.com/blog/

