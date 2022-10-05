idrive Offers All in One Artificial Intelligence Services for AI Camera

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Idrive offers all in one Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services for the idrive AI Cam. Starting in 2022 idrive now offers all its AI services bundled into one monthly package. The idrive AI Cam is a next-generation dash camera with technology that identifies and interprets human driving behavior, generating critical data to improve driver performance and save lives. Idrive is a leading provider of Artificially Intelligent (AI) software and hardware for highly accurate driver monitoring.

Since the release of the idrive AI Cam in 2019 AI features have been offered à la carte as an add on to any idrive standard tracking package, now it is all rolled into one low-cost monthly package. Beginning in 2022 idrive now offers Tracking + AI Bundle. “We know the benefits of our AI features and how much it can really change the way drivers drive and managers manage so we began to offer these as one package because we believe it is so valuable for every client to have it,” stated Curt Andrews, Chief Customer Success Officer. He went on to state that “AI really can pinpoint issues in real-time that the human eye can’t always see right away. This allows us to hopefully correct the behavior before an accident occurs.”

The idrive Tracking and AI Bundle now includes:

Tracking and Visual Telematics: Live Tracking with Live Look-In Capabilities

Facial Recognition: Identify driver and tag them to events for accurate driver coaching

Drowsy & Distracted Driving Detection: Identify drowsiness or distractions and alert the driver with an in-cab buzzer

Safe Distance Warning (monitoring the outside environment): identify tailgating, pedestrians, cyclists, and crosswalks

Camera Warranty for the length of Contract

Other services for additional data etc. remain available for à la carte additions to service packages.

To learn more about idrive products visit https://idriveglobal.com/

About idrive, Inc.:

Idrive, Inc., is a global leader in Video Telematics and Artificial Intelligence based services for the transportation industry. With over 10 years in the industry and one of the world’s biggest repositories of labeled and verified video data, idrive’s intelligent systems are enhanced by over 11 billion miles of driving data, deep learning and industry insights to produce a leading product that has saved hundreds of lives by preventing collisions through improved driving behavior. Idrive engineers, designs and manufactures all products and technology in-house. For all the latest idrive news follow us: Facebook and Twitter @idriveGlobal and LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/idriveglobal/ or visit our news page at www.idriveglobal.com/blog/

www.idriveglobal.com

