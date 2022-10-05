<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire idrive Offers All in One Artificial Intelligence Services for AI Camera
Business Wire

idrive Offers All in One Artificial Intelligence Services for AI Camera

di Business Wire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Idrive offers all in one Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services for the idrive AI Cam. Starting in 2022 idrive now offers all its AI services bundled into one monthly package. The idrive AI Cam is a next-generation dash camera with technology that identifies and interprets human driving behavior, generating critical data to improve driver performance and save lives. Idrive is a leading provider of Artificially Intelligent (AI) software and hardware for highly accurate driver monitoring.

Since the release of the idrive AI Cam in 2019 AI features have been offered à la carte as an add on to any idrive standard tracking package, now it is all rolled into one low-cost monthly package. Beginning in 2022 idrive now offers Tracking + AI Bundle. “We know the benefits of our AI features and how much it can really change the way drivers drive and managers manage so we began to offer these as one package because we believe it is so valuable for every client to have it,” stated Curt Andrews, Chief Customer Success Officer. He went on to state that “AI really can pinpoint issues in real-time that the human eye can’t always see right away. This allows us to hopefully correct the behavior before an accident occurs.”

The idrive Tracking and AI Bundle now includes:

  • Tracking and Visual Telematics: Live Tracking with Live Look-In Capabilities
  • Facial Recognition: Identify driver and tag them to events for accurate driver coaching
  • Drowsy & Distracted Driving Detection: Identify drowsiness or distractions and alert the driver with an in-cab buzzer
  • Safe Distance Warning (monitoring the outside environment): identify tailgating, pedestrians, cyclists, and crosswalks
  • Camera Warranty for the length of Contract

Other services for additional data etc. remain available for à la carte additions to service packages.

To learn more about idrive products visit https://idriveglobal.com/

About idrive, Inc.:

Idrive, Inc., is a global leader in Video Telematics and Artificial Intelligence based services for the transportation industry. With over 10 years in the industry and one of the world’s biggest repositories of labeled and verified video data, idrive’s intelligent systems are enhanced by over 11 billion miles of driving data, deep learning and industry insights to produce a leading product that has saved hundreds of lives by preventing collisions through improved driving behavior. Idrive engineers, designs and manufactures all products and technology in-house. For all the latest idrive news follow us: Facebook and Twitter @idriveGlobal and LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/idriveglobal/ or visit our news page at www.idriveglobal.com/blog/

Related Links

www.idriveglobal.com

Contacts

Kelli O’Neil

Idrive, Inc.

(805) 308-6094

info@idriveglobal.com

Articoli correlati

Outlook on the Case Management Software Global Market to 2027 – by Function, Industry, Deployment and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Case Management Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Continua a leggere

Graco Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2022 earnings after the New...
Continua a leggere

PowerSchool Earns 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

Business Wire Business Wire -
PowerSchool recognized for exceptional social responsibility FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Outlook on the Case Management Software Global Market to 2027 – by Function, Industry,...

Business Wire