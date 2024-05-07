iDonate Adds CFO, 2 Executive Leadership Roles, to Drive Next Chapter of Growth

Nonprofit industry leader in donor-first online fundraising adds industry expertise in key senior roles as company enhances its team to drive further growth





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iDonate, a leading provider of online fundraising software for nonprofits, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Kern as its new CFO and Head of Operations. Kern brings a decade of experience in the nonprofit industry, including significant roles at Blackbaud and other emerging growth startups.

In his new position, Kern will drive the growth of iDonate’s operational efficiency, focusing on scaling across the organization. Joining him are Kristi Collins, Vice President of Customer Success and Support, with over 19 years of industry experience, and Adam O’Brien, Vice President of Marketing, bringing 15 years of B2B enterprise leadership.

“I am thrilled to welcome Matt, Kristi, and Adam to our team,” said iDonate CEO Brad Little. “I was lucky to work with Matt previously, and now our customers are going to be the beneficiaries. Matt is a purpose driven executive with deep experience in serving nonprofits and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him as our CFO and leading our operations.”

Little also highlighted the expanded leadership team additions, stating, “Bringing on Kristi and Adam, with their deep nonprofit industry knowledge and expertise, positions our team to continue providing world-class support and resources for the nonprofits we serve.”

Andy Newcomb, Managing Partner at MissionOG and iDonate board member, expressed excitement about the appointments, noting their potential to deliver impactful results to iDonate’s customers and constituents. “As an investor in iDonate, we could not be more thrilled with these timely and impressive appointments,” said Newcomb. “Their extensive experience and successful track record in serving the non-profit segment will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and deliver truly difference making results to our customer organizations and their constituents.”

These additions, coupled with the recent hiring of new CEO Brad Little, signal a new era as the company seeks to capitalize upon the release of the iDonate 2.0 platform and the resulting momentum and market demand for donor-centric digital fundraising solutions.

About iDonate

iDonate is the leader in online fundraising software for nonprofits, providing the only donor-centric platform that focuses on the most critical function for any mission: Fundraising.

Hundreds of nonprofits fundraise with iDonate to drive donor conversions, personalize giving experiences, and improve efficiency of digital fundraising efforts. Visit iDonate.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Adam OBrien



aobrien@iDonate.com