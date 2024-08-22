IDIQ Wins Prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Great Employers

— IDIQ Honored with Top Award for Outstanding Workplace Performance and Accomplishments —

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDIQ®, a financial intelligence company that empowers consumers to take everyday action to control their financial well-being, has earned the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Great Employers.





The Stevie Award for Great Employers recognizes the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and human resource-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

IDIQ previously won a Bronze Stevie Award for Great Employers in 2019 and a Gold Stevie Award as the Customer Service Department of the Year in 2023.

“We are honored to again receive a Stevie Award for Great Employers,” said Bryan Sullivan, COO & CFO of IDIQ. “This honor not only acknowledges IDIQ’s commitment to growing our employees’ careers while providing rewarding and successful experiences but also our employees’ commitment to supporting each other and our members.”

IDIQ employees have served more than 4 million members through its multiple brands, IdentityIQ®, MyScoreIQ®, Credit & Debt®, CreditBuilderIQ℠, CreditScoreIQ℠, Disco℠, and IDIQ® Pre-Paid Legal Services℠.

The company also recently received recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, earning its fifth consecutive spot on the renowned Inc. 5000 List that previously featured leading companies such as Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, and Microsoft.

For the Stevie Award for Great Employers, more than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of professional judge ratings and more than 34,000 public votes.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on Sept. 16,” Stevies President Maggie Miller said.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning “crowned”, will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Sept. 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About IDIQ:

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. The IDIQ flagship brand is IdentityIQ®, offering real-time fraud alerts and credit report information to not only protect but also educate consumers. Popular IDIQ brands also include MyScoreIQ® for financial health and protection; Credit & Debt®, a credit and debt education-based membership platform; and IDIQ® Pre-Paid Legal Services℠, a leading provider of voluntary employee benefits.

The newly-launched CreditBuilderIQ℠ and CreditScoreIQ℠ brands for DIY credit-building innovative tools along with the all-in-one customer relationship management tool Disco℠ round out the IDIQ full suite of products. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

