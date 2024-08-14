IDIQ Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Fifth Consecutive Year

-Company Continues Roadmap to Success with 77% Three-Year Revenue Growth-

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDIQ®, a financial intelligence company that empowers consumers to take everyday action to control their financial well-being, has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the fifth consecutive year.





The company achieved 77% three-year revenue growth to make this year’s list. This is the fifth time in five years that IDIQ has been recognized on the distinguished list.

The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 List.

“We are honored to be on the Inc. 5000 List for the fifth consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States,” said Scott Hermann, IDIQ CEO. “Our innovative and unique roadmap has proven to be a true blueprint for success and growth. As identity theft scams, including AI-powered scams, are on the rise, we have a product and solution. When it comes to empowering consumers to help them build and grow their credit profile, we have a product and solution. It is our mission to help protect and empower consumers at every stage of their financial lives.”

For this year’s list, Inc. Magazine determined America’s most successful and rapidly-growing businesses by ranking them according to percentage revenue growth between 2020 and 2023. To be eligible, companies must be privately owned and based in the United States.

IDIQ ranked No. 96 in the Consumer Services category and No. 4,885 overall on the list.

IDIQ has multiple brands across its platform, IdentityIQ®, MyScoreIQ®, Credit & Debt®, CreditBuilderIQ℠, CreditScoreIQ℠, Disco℠, and IDIQ® Pre-Paid Legal Services℠.

During the last three years, IDIQ has expanded its corporate team, hired almost 200 employees, and opened additional offices in the United States. The company has helped more than 4 million members in protecting their identities and credit.

The company also released its second annual report on the newest scams, including AI-powered scams, that target consumer finances and identity.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 List, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

