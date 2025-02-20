IDI Billing Solutions and Salesforce Partner to Deliver a Transformative Billing and CRM Solution for Great Plains Communications

Industry-leading BSS Platform with Seamless Salesforce Integration to Power Growth and Automation

VICTOR, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BSS--IDI Billing Solutions, a pioneering force in the communications industry, is thrilled to announce that Great Plains Communications (GPC) has selected IDI’s comprehensive billing platform, in partnership with Salesforce, to accelerate its digital transformation. This strategic win marks another marquee deployment in which IDI’s Billing Cloud solution integrates directly with Salesforce’s world-class CRM, delivering a powerful, unified experience for both customers and employees.

After an extensive vetting process, GPC chose IDI based on its deep telecom expertise, proven ability to deliver, and creatively innovative sales approach. A key factor in the decision was IDI’s modern, API-first architecture, which enables seamless integration with Salesforce to optimize automation, efficiency, and the overall customer experience.

“To effectively continue to evolve and enhance our operations, we were seeking a core billing solution that would seamlessly integrate into our Salesforce environment and provide the advanced capabilities necessary to support our growth,” said Katie Curtis, Chief Information Officer at Great Plains Communications. “IDI’s Billing Cloud, with its flexible, API-driven approach, allows us to maximize our investment in Salesforce while providing our customers and employees with a world-class experience. IDI’s decades of experience in telecom gives us confidence in their ability to deliver the best solution to help our business reach our goals.”

The collaboration between IDI and Salesforce provides GPC with a future-ready platform that enables digital transformation by automating billing processes, improving operational efficiencies, and delivering a complete 360-degree customer view. By integrating IDI’s powerful rating engine and billing automation tools with Salesforce’s robust Communications Cloud solution, GPC can streamline operations, launch new services faster, and provide enhanced customer engagement.

Mikel Linder, Regional Vice President at Salesforce, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with IDI to bring an integrated, best-in-class solution to Great Plains Communications. IDI’s Billing & OSS platform complements Salesforce’s Communications Cloud, enabling service providers like GPC to create exceptional customer and employee experiences while optimizing their business operations.”

The partnership underscores IDI’s commitment to providing telecom and broadband providers with cutting-edge solutions designed for growth and efficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Great Plains Communications to the IDI family,” said Ron Whaley, Chief Revenue Officer at IDI Billing Solutions. “Our partnership with Salesforce allows us to deliver a truly transformative solution for Communications Service Providers looking to enhance their operations, automate key processes, and optimize experiences for their customers. Together, IDI and Salesforce empower businesses like GPC to scale efficiently while delivering outstanding service.”

By combining IDI’s industry-leading billing technology with Salesforce’s powerful CRM, this collaboration exemplifies the power of a modern, cloud-based approach in driving digital transformation and operational success for service providers. By leveraging IDI’s advanced billing capabilities and Salesforce’s powerful CRM, businesses can modernize their operations, enhance customer engagement, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and expansion.

About IDI Billing Solutions

For nearly 30 years, IDI Billing Solutions has been a trailblazer in the telecom space—revolutionizing the industry through a world-class, cloud-based Billing & Operations Support System (B/OSS). Designed to support innovative offerings, complex rating schemes, and diverse business models, IDI’s SaaS platform delivers on our commitment by providing customers with the freedom and flexibility to enhance the digital experience, automate operations, expand services, and seamlessly scale as their business grows. To learn more about IDI, please visit idibilling.com or call 1-800-208-6151.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC), based in Blair, Nebraska, is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. With over a century of experience, the company delivers a full suite of fiber-based services including high speed Internet and Managed Ethernet to residential and business customers in over 200 communities in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana, while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, and other service providers. All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 19,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. Learn more at www.gpcom.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), helping businesses of all sizes connect with customers in new and intelligent ways. With industry-specific solutions for communications providers, Salesforce empowers organizations to streamline operations, personalize interactions, and drive customer loyalty. Learn more at www.salesforce.com.

For Media Inquires Please Contact:

Frank Magnera, Director of Marketing

IDI Billing Solutions

585-453-6720

fmagnera@idibilling.com