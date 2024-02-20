Home Business Wire IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences
IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

WESTBROOK, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, will participate in two upcoming conferences:


  • Thursday, February 29, 10:50 am – 11:30 am EST – Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Tina Hunt, PhD, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Sector Development and Global Operations, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Animal Health Virtual Summit.
  • Monday, March 4, 11:00 am – 11:30 am EST – Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

Individuals can access the live audio webcasts of the presentations through links on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentations will be available via the same link.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@idexx.com

