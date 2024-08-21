Home Business Wire IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WESTBROOK, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced that Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 from 11:30 am – 12:05 pm (EDT).


A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentation will be available via the same link.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

