IDEXX Laboratories Schedules Two Institutional Investor Events

WESTBROOK, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, will participate in two upcoming institutional investor events:


  • Thursday, January 4, 2024, 1:30 pm EST – Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare C-Suite Unscripted Conference in New York, New York.
  • Monday, January 15, 2024, 1:00 pm EST – Jay Mazelsky and members of the IDEXX management team will host an Investor and Analyst Session at VMX in Orlando, Florida highlighting IDEXX’s new point of care analyzer. On-site participation is limited and advance registration for the in-person event is required; institutional investors and analysts interested in attending should contact investorrelations@idexx.com.

Individuals can access live audio webcasts of the fireside chat and VMX presentation through links on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. Archived editions of the events will be available via the same links.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

