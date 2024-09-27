Home Business Wire IDEX Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s third quarter earnings conference call over the internet on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Abhi Khandelwal will discuss the company’s third quarter financial performance, and respond to questions from the financial community.


IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the presentation slides, which will be available on its website: https://investors.idexcorp.com/events. To hear the live call, log on to the site several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, follow the instructions to ensure your system is set up for the event, or download the correct applications at no charge. An archive of the webcast will be available through the IDEX website after the call. An audio replay of the call is also available through midnight, November 30, 2024 by dialing 877.660.6853 or (201.612.7415) for international participants using conference code #13742105

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) designs and builds engineered products and mission-critical components that make everyday life better. IDEX precision components help craft the microchip powering your electronics, treat water so it is safe to drink, and protect communities and the environment from sewer overflows. Our optics enable communications across outer space, and our pumps move challenging fluids that range from hot, to viscous, to caustic. IDEX components assist healthcare professionals in saving lives as part of many leading diagnostic machines, including DNA sequencers that help doctors personalize treatment. And our fire and rescue tools, including the industry-leading Hurst Jaws of Life®, are trusted by rescue workers around the world. These are just some of the thousands of products that help IDEX live its purpose – Trusted Solutions, Improving Lives. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX now includes more than 50 diverse businesses around the world. With about 8,800 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a diversified, high-performing, global company with approximately $3.3 billion in annual sales.

