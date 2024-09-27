IDEX Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s third quarter earnings conference call over the internet on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Abhi Khandelwal will discuss the company’s third quarter financial performance, and respond to questions from the financial community.





IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the presentation slides, which will be available on its website: https://investors.idexcorp.com/events. To hear the live call, log on to the site several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, follow the instructions to ensure your system is set up for the event, or download the correct applications at no charge. An archive of the webcast will be available through the IDEX website after the call. An audio replay of the call is also available through midnight, November 30, 2024 by dialing 877.660.6853 or (201.612.7415) for international participants using conference code #13742105

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) designs and builds engineered products and mission-critical components. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX now includes more than 50 diverse businesses around the world. With about 8,800 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a diversified, high-performing, global company with approximately $3.3 billion in annual sales.

