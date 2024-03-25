Home Business Wire IDEX Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
Business Wire

IDEX Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s first quarter earnings conference call over the internet on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Abhi Khandelwal will discuss the company’s first quarter financial performance, and respond to questions from the financial community.


IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the presentation slides, which will be available on its website: www.idexcorp.com. To hear the live call, log on to the site several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, follow the instructions to ensure your system is set up for the event, or download the correct applications at no charge. An archive of the webcast will be available through the IDEX website after the call. An audio replay of the call is also available through midnight, May 24, 2024 by dialing 877.660.6853 or (201.612.7415) for international participants using conference code #13742103.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 50 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With approximately 8,800 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with approximately $3.3 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

IDEX Corporation

Wendy Palacios

Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations

+1 847-457-323

investorrelations@idexcorp.com

Articoli correlati

Gigamon Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Sixth Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Channel-first strategy, innovation drive company’s global channel successSANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, has been recognized...
Continua a leggere

Object First Selected for 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Object First’s rapidly growing channel partner program is recognized for helping enterprises ransomware-proof their data with the best backup...
Continua a leggere

NewSouth Window Solutions Unveils New Streamlined Website

Business Wire Business Wire -
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewSouth Window Solutions, part of the PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, recently unveiled the first...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php