IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Seven Percent

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a seven percent increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.64 per common share. This dividend will be paid June 23, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023. This dividend represents the company’s 114th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 50 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 8,500 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with over $3.1 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

Contacts

Allison Lausas

Vice President

Chief Accounting Officer

847.498.7070

