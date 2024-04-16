Ideon Names Benefits and Technology Leader Steve Swad as CEO

Co-founder Dan Langevin promoted to President and Chief Technology Officer





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ideon, the leader in data and connectivity solutions for carriers and benefits technology platforms, today announced Steve Swad as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In a complementary move, Ideon co-founder Dan Langevin has been promoted to President and CTO.

Swad brings decades of C-level leadership experience from the employee benefits industry and various high-profile technology and media companies. Previously, Swad led Benefitfocus, a top benefits administration platform, as its CEO before its acquisition by Voya Financial. Swad’s impressive career also includes roles as CEO of Rosetta Stone, COO of Apptopia, and CFO positions at Vox Media, Comverse Technology, and AOL.

Langevin, co-founder of Ideon and its CTO since 2014, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s technology and advancing its business. He has emerged as a prominent figure and innovator in the benefits sector, with a focus on API development and bringing modern efficiency and automation to the industry. His appointment as President and CTO reflects his vital contributions to Ideon’s technology and his influence on the company’s broader vision.

“ I’m thrilled to join Ideon due to the company’s innovative products, exceptional leadership team, and the significant opportunity we have helping the benefits industry modernize its technology,” Swad said. “ Ideon stands out for its potential to transform benefits data exchange, unite this intricate ecosystem of stakeholders, and enhance the benefits experience for millions of people. Also, I’m excited to partner with Dan, whose expertise and vision have been instrumental to Ideon’s journey and the industry at large.”

“ I’m deeply honored by this new role and excited for Ideon’s future,” said Langevin. “ Working alongside Steve, I’m confident we’ll lead Ideon to even greater success. Our shared vision and complementary skills will unlock new opportunities and deliver unprecedented value to our customers.”

These leadership updates mark a significant milestone for Ideon as it continues to revolutionize how carriers and benefits technology platforms connect and exchange data. Over the past year, in addition to broadening its product suite, Ideon has secured contracts with new partners and grown relationships with industry leaders including Guardian, Pacific Life, Beam, Rippling, BambooHR, HealthJoy, Gusto, and Connecture. Under the strengthened leadership structure, Ideon is poised to accelerate its progress and expand its impact on modernizing the health and benefits industry.

About Ideon

Ideon is the way health insurance carriers and employee benefits providers connect with technology partners to deliver seamless consumer experiences at every stage of the member journey. Ideon is not the websites or apps one uses to choose a plan or find a doctor. It is the infrastructure, the ‘pipes,’ that simplify the complex exchange of quoting, enrollment, and eligibility data between carriers and the technology partners so that they can, in turn, deliver health and employee benefits to hundreds of millions of Americans everyday. Ideon’s APIs transmit billions of data points between InsurTechs and insurance carriers, powering an amazing benefits experience for all. To learn more, please visit: www.ideonapi.com.

