Identiv’s FIDO2 Security Keys Win 2023 American Security Today ASTORS Award for Best Cybersecurity Solution

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its recent victory in the 2023 American Security Today ASTORS Homeland Security Awards. Identiv’s uTrust FIDO2 NFC Security Keys have been honored as the Platinum Award Winner for Best Cyber Encryption Solution, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in securing the digital landscape.

uTrust FIDO2 NFC Security Keys bring effortless, strong multi-factor authentication and cybersecurity for individuals, government agencies, and businesses. The rugged, high-security keys are engineered to defeat the most sophisticated cyber threats, providing comprehensive defense against phishing, data breaches, and unauthorized access, demonstrating their utility beyond national security.

Key features and applications:

Universal Data Protection: uTrust FIDO2 NFC Security Keys are designed to safeguard data across various spectrums. From small businesses guarding customer information to individuals protecting personal data, these keys offer a strong barrier against cyber threats.

Adaptability Across Diverse Sectors : While critical for national security, the applications of these keys span multiple sectors. In healthcare and energy, they secure sensitive information and systems. In education, they play a crucial role in protecting the digital integrity of learning environments and student data.

Enhanced Identity Verification: In the modern landscape where safeguarding access to all digital assets is vital, uTrust FIDO2 NFC Security Keys provide a reliable solution for both personal and professional identity verification, ensuring secure access to sensitive information and systems.

Compatibility with Multiple Devices: The integration of near field communication (NFC) technology ensures Identiv's security keys are compatible with a broad range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets. This feature is essential for meeting the technological needs of various user groups, from business professionals to educators and individual consumers.

“Our uTrust FIDO2 NFC Security Keys represent the forefront of our commitment to securing the digital frontier. The ASTORS award validates our mission to protect identities and sensitive information from the escalating threats in today’s cybersecurity landscape,” said Manfred Mueller, COO/GM, Identity, Identiv. “Our robust security keys are designed with the user in mind, delivering a seamless, intuitive experience without compromising on the stringent security measures that are vital for protecting critical infrastructure and personal data. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions and are inspired to continue setting the standard for security solutions worldwide.”

The ASTORS Awards, in its ninth year, is recognized for honoring excellence in homeland security across multiple categories such as cybersecurity, physical and border security, and emergency preparedness.

Identiv’s uTrust FIDO2 NFC Security Keys present a practical and effective solution that extends well beyond the complex needs of homeland security. They are available for purchase today via Shop Identiv and Amazon. To learn more or speak to an expert, contact sales@identiv.com or call +1 888.809.8880.

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

