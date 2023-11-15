Identiv Wins 2023 Security Vanguard Award for Innovation in Community Security

End-to-End Physical Access Control and Real-Time Video Intelligence Solution Provides Comprehensive, Affordable Safety and Security for Housing and Shelter Services





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), has been honored with a 2023 Security Vanguard Award by Endeavor Business Media (EBM) Security Group. This accolade is awarded to trailblazers in the security industry, recognizing Identiv’s innovative security project at Caritas Village in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Caritas Village, managed by Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, is a comprehensive project aimed at supporting the unhoused in Sonoma County, California. Identiv partnered with integrator Blakeslee Electric to develop a holistic security solution that served the needs of a diverse group of stakeholders, from facility employees and residents to the wider community.

Identiv’s award-winning project included the implementation of its robust, trusted Hirsch Velocity Security Management System, Hirsch Mx Controllers, Velocity Vision Video Management System (VMS), uTrust TS Readers, and uTrust TS Cards. This integrated, end-to-end solution delivered an exceptional level of security while preserving the Village’s ethos of openness and care.

The advanced system offers real-time incident response, enhanced audit capabilities, and a user-friendly access management interface. The success of this project is a testament to Identiv’s commitment to security that harmonizes with community values, providing a safe haven without intruding on the sense of community.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by EBM Security Group with a Security Vanguard Award,” said Michael Taylor, VP Global Sales, Identiv. “Our engagement with Caritas Village showcases how our security solutions can transform communities. This award underscores our dedication to innovation and our commitment to making the world safer through technology.”

Jennielynn Holmes, CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, stated, “We’re extremely happy with Identiv’s technology and their team’s support. We really feel confident that we can provide the Caritas Village residents with a very safe environment in their time of need. That wouldn’t have been possible without Identiv and all of the work they did to plan and help us install and implement these safety and security features for the benefit of our community.”

The Security Vanguard Awards, presented by SecurityInfoWatch.com, Security Business magazine, and Security Technology Executive (STE) magazine, are open to enterprise-level collaborative security projects that exemplify the best working partnerships among security solutions providers, security systems integrators, and the end-user clients they serve. The award is a mark of excellence in the industry and highlights Identiv’s role as a key player in setting new standards for security projects that extend beyond traditional boundaries, cementing its position as a pioneer in the digital security landscape.

Secure Any Size Facility Today

Identiv’s physical access control and video intelligence solutions provide the highest security at the lowest cost. Robust, feature-rich systems, hardware, and software verify frictionless access managed from anywhere. Get a free security assessment from Identiv’s team of physical access and video surveillance experts by scheduling a site walk, calling +1 888.809.8880, or contacting sales@identiv.com. To learn more about the Caritas Village project, read the article via SecurtyInfoWatch.com, or download the full case study.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Contacts

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com