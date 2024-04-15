Identiv Welcomes Kirsten Newquist as President, IoT Solutions

Ms. Newquist’s Background Ideal to Drive Growth of Identiv’s Leading Specialty IoT Solutions Business

Company Focused on Digital Transformation of Global Healthcare Market and Related Segments

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Kirsten Newquist, a proven corporate leader with nearly 30 years’ experience in building successful businesses, has joined the company as President, IoT Solutions. Ms. Newquist will assume the role of CEO of Identiv upon closing of the company’s recently announced transaction with security solutions provider Vitaprotech.





Ms. Newquist’s broad professional background spans corporate strategy, business development, product marketing, product development, project management, and global sales and marketing. She joins Identiv after 17 years at Avery Dennison Corporation, where she was most recently the Global Vice President, Avery Dennison Smartrac, its RFID division. She previously held other leadership roles within Avery, including Global Vice President and General Manager of Avery Dennison Medical, where she significantly grew sales and profitability through patient-centric product innovation and an expanded manufacturing footprint. Prior to Avery, Ms. Newquist held senior positions at Copia Associates, Ancora Management Group, and Iwerks Entertainment.

“I am tremendously excited to be joining Identiv’s executive team at this critical juncture in the company’s history,” said Kirsten Newquist, President, IoT Solutions at Identiv. “Identiv has a unique and compelling opportunity to expand its early leadership position within the specialty IoT market. Its design, development, and production capabilities are well-suited across a wide range of segments, including healthcare, industrial, luxury goods, wine and spirits, and specialty retail.”

Ms. Newquist added, “In particular, Identiv has shown notable strength in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical device vertical. The company has already shown promising potential to deliver life-changing applications that improve patient safety and patient outcomes. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with our IoT team and visionary customers to accelerate the development of pioneering specialty IoT applications.”

“Following an extensive executive search, our Board was thrilled to find Kirsten Newquist to lead the exciting growth and market leadership opportunity of our IoT business,” said James Ousley, Chairman of the Board of Identiv. “She has that rare balance of market vision and passion for robust, customer-focused execution that creates significant value-creation opportunities in business. We’re convinced that we’ve found the right leader to build on our specialty IoT leadership position and to realize our opportunity to be a key enabler of the digital healthcare revolution, one of the great market opportunities in today’s global economy.”

Steven Humphreys, CEO of Identiv, noted, “Kirsten is the perfect leader to grow Identiv IoT during this transformational market period. Her expertise in RFID, especially within the strategically important healthcare industry, her proven success identifying new applications and use cases, as well as her customer-centric approach, are a great fit with Identiv. She’s a world-class business leader who is also pragmatic and detail-oriented, with a strong focus on gross margins and operational excellence. We’re thrilled to welcome her to Identiv and excited to provide the foundation for her leadership of our IoT business, which is poised to play a key role in the transformation of some of today’s most important industries.”

As noted in a press release issued on April 3, 2024, the transaction with Vitaprotech is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is also subject to review and approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security.

