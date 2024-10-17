Home Business Wire Identiv Sets Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 7, 2024,...
Business Wire

Identiv Sets Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST

di Business Wire

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID-enabled solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be published in a press release prior to the call and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.


Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Teleconference Details

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM EST (2:00 PM PST)

Toll-Free: +1 888-506-0062

International Number: +1 973-528-0011

Call ID: 251228

The teleconference will also be webcast. To register for the live webcast or replay, please use this link. The teleconference replay will be available through November 21, 2024, by dialing +1 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or +1 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 51400.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the teleconference, please contact Identiv’s investor relations team at IR@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv’s full-circle RFID-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 1.5 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com.

Contacts

Identiv Investor Relations Contact:
IR@identiv.com

