Identiv Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 5 PM EST

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a teleconference and webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 5 PM EST to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial results will be published in a press release prior to the call and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.


Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Teleconference Details

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 5 PM EST (2 PM PST)

Toll-Free: +1 888.506.0062

International Number: +1 973.528.0011

Call ID: 749170

The teleconference will also be webcasted. To register for the live webcast or replay, please use this link. The teleconference replay will be available through November 21, 2023, by dialing +1 877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or +1 919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 49262.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the teleconference, please contact Identiv’s investor relations team at IR@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Contacts

Identiv Investor Relations Contact:
IR@identiv.com

