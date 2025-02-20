Identiv Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call for Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM EST

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID-enabled solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM EST to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be published in a press release prior to the call and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Teleconference Details

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM EST (2:00 PM PST)

Toll-Free: +1 888-506-0062

International Number: +1 973-528-0011

Call ID: 652910

The teleconference will also be webcast. To register for the live webcast or replay, please use this link. The teleconference replay will be available through March 19, 2025, by dialing +1 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or +1 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 51938.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the teleconference, please contact Identiv’s investor relations team at IR@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv’s full-circle RFID-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 1.5 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com.

Identiv Investor Relations Contact:

IR@identiv.com