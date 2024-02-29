Identiv Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a teleconference and webcast on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be published in a press release prior to the call and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.





Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Teleconference Details



Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024



Time: 5:00 PM EDT (2:00 PM PDT)



Toll-Free: +1 888.506.0062



International Number: +1 973.528.0011



Call ID: 107746

The teleconference will also be webcasted. To register for the live webcast or replay, please use this link. The teleconference replay will be available through March 26, 2024, by dialing +1 877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or +1 919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 49814.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the teleconference, please contact Identiv’s investor relations team at IR@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

