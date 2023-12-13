Identiv Opens IoT Excellence Center for Enhanced Customer Experience

Customers, businesses, and brand owners encouraged to explore how Identiv can bring IoT applications to market





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), invites customers, businesses, and brand owners to visit its new IoT Excellence Center outside Munich, Germany to experience the company’s complete IoT portfolio. Experts from Identiv’s adjacent Engineering Excellence Center are available on-site to showcase a wide range of application and use case possibilities, allowing visitors to visualize firsthand how radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled solutions can enhance their businesses.

At the IoT Excellence Center, current and prospective IoT customers, partners, and suppliers can demo and test Identiv’s flagship IoT products based upon high-frequency (HF)/near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth (BLE), or ultra high-frequency (UHF) technology. The new center showcases advanced RFID solutions, such as embedded Life of Garment tags, ruggedized Tag-On-Metal (TOM) tags, BLE-enabled ID-Pixels tags, encrypted solutions for healthcare applications, and full-circle, sustainable solutions for consumer brands that utilize the bitse.io IoT connecting cloud.

Identiv RFID industry experts from its Engineering Excellence Center are available on-site to work with visitors to refine their breakthrough IoT product ideas into solutions that can be scaled to volume production. Identiv’s top-tier engineering team advises customers through the entire innovation cycle, from initial concept and design through prototyping and mass production. Identiv engineers collaborate using the same equipment utilized in the company’s high-volume production facilities in Southeast Asia. This approach streamlines the design process, helping customers to avoid time-consuming and costly redesign cycles.

“Our IoT Excellence Center exemplifies the strength of our team’s technical expertise and our commitment to our customers, partners, and suppliers’ success. We look forward to having visitors engage with the cutting-edge specialty IoT devices on display,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM of IoT, Identiv. “With on-site support from our Engineering Excellence Center, IoT innovators can rely on Identiv to design and develop their groundbreaking ideas into working prototypes that can effectively scale into high-volume production.”

With global demand for IoT solutions continuing to grow, Identiv offers customers and partners a fully optimized platform to develop, validate, ramp, and scale specialty RFID-based IoT devices. Identiv’s IoT solutions are suitable for a multitude of potential applications across a wide range of end markets, including healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, and logistics and warehouse tracking.

For more information about Identiv IoT or to schedule a visit at the IoT Excellence Center, please contact IoT@identiv.com.

