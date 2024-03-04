Identiv Launches Innovative ScrambleFactor Reader with Biometrics and Multi-Factor Authentication for Secure Federal Government Access Control

The new three-factor reader introduces advanced fingerprint technology and future-proof capabilities to enhance security and user experience





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), introduces ScrambleFactor, a groundbreaking addition to its high-security physical access control system (PACS) portfolio. The ScrambleFactor reader reimagines secure entry for the federal market with fingerprint biometrics and a state-of-the-art LCD touchscreen keypad, integrating multiple authentication methods to deliver unparalleled security, speed, functionality and convenience.

ScrambleFactor is the latest addition to Identiv’s award-winning access control portfolio, offering federal users up to three-factor authentication suitable for the most secure applications. This dynamic device supports PIN (scramble and standard), contactless RFID (13.56MHz and 125kHz), contact (CAC, PIV, TWIC), and fingerprint biometric verification, meeting the rigorous standards of U.S. government FICAM PIV and CAK validations. With its 4.3-inch diagonal screen featuring viewing restrictors, ScrambleFactor ensures privacy and high security in restricted access environments.

Key features of ScrambleFactor include:

High Assurance Security: Supports comprehensive multi-factor authentication for enhanced security protocols

Supports comprehensive multi-factor authentication for enhanced security protocols Customizable Interface: Offers various keypad layouts with the option to display a custom logo on the home screen

Offers various keypad layouts with the option to display a custom logo on the home screen Superior Performance: Compatible with Wiegand or OSDP modes, it continues to provide the industry’s fastest credential processing performance

Compatible with Wiegand or OSDP modes, it continues to provide the industry’s fastest credential processing performance Flexible Installation: Easily retrofitted into existing mounting boxes or mounted to a double-gang box, ensuring a smooth upgrade path

Easily retrofitted into existing mounting boxes or mounted to a double-gang box, ensuring a smooth upgrade path Software Compatibility: Requires Hirsch Velocity security management system

Requires Hirsch Velocity security management system Future-Proof Technology: Unlike traditional keypads, ScrambleFactor is a software-driven device, allowing for continuous updates and upgrades, ensuring the system evolves with the latest security technologies and features

“With ScrambleFactor, we’re not just offering another device at the door, we’re introducing a forward-thinking, software-driven solution that stands apart from conventional access control systems,” said Mark Allen, GM Premises, Identiv. “This platform is designed to be perpetually updated and upgraded, ensuring that our customers can always benefit from the latest features and technologies. ScrambleFactor exemplifies our dedication to innovation, providing a secure, user-friendly, and future-proof access control solution.”

See It In Action at ISC West

Get a live demo of ScrambleFactor at ISC West 2024 in Identiv booth 12089. ScrambleFactor is designed for the U.S. federal government, offering a sophisticated solution for agencies and organizations looking to upgrade their access control systems with the latest in security technology.

Secure your facility with ScrambleFactor, the future of high-security access control. For more information or to place an order, book a demo, call +1 888.809.8880, or contact sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Contacts

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com