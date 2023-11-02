Identiv Launches Enterphone Mobile, Strengthening End-to-End Security Solutions with Audio and Video on the Front End

Upgraded Enterphone product suite elevates visitor management with comprehensive security and convenience





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), introduces Enterphone Mobile, a highly secure mobile application that brings real-time audio capabilities to the front end, elevating visitor management and perimeter security in residential and commercial spaces. The new mobile app is a key feature in the refreshed Enterphone product line, enhancing Identiv’s complete end-to-end security solutions platform.

Enterphone Mobile offers upgraded features for both security and user convenience. Supported by a robust SIP server, this mobile application integrates with the optimized Enterphone system to provide real-time audio and video capabilities directly to registered mobile devices. Key features include:

Seamless Integration: Register Enterphone system to a Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) account for mobile functionality.

Register Enterphone system to a Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) account for mobile functionality. User Flexibility: The platform is designed to meet the needs of diverse settings, including residential and business environments.

The platform is designed to meet the needs of diverse settings, including residential and business environments. Efficient Setup: The application features a QR code-enabled setup process that is both quick and automated.

The application features a QR code-enabled setup process that is both quick and automated. Mobile Accessibility: Live audio and video are directly accessible from registered mobile devices, facilitating real-time interaction.

Live audio and video are directly accessible from registered mobile devices, facilitating real-time interaction. Security: Additional features include door control, a record of call history, and 30-day storage of event recordings.

Additional features include door control, a record of call history, and 30-day storage of event recordings. Video Verification: Live video feeds allow for verification of individuals requesting access.

“In the current security landscape, integrated and scalable solutions are more important than ever,” said Mark Allen, GM Premises, Identiv. “The newly enhanced Enterphone line, led by Enterphone Mobile, demonstrates our commitment to providing systems that operate efficiently within our broader security solutions platform. This addition reinforces our comprehensive approach, integrating mobile accessibility and audio-video features to our existing offerings.”

By incorporating Enterphone Mobile into the Enterphone family of products, Identiv strengthens its end-to-end security solutions with audio and video on the front end. The application is applicable to a range of settings, from residential tenants and assisted living facilities to condos, apartments, and business complexes. The Enterphone family is Identiv’s leading line of intelligent, secure telephone entry systems, each designed to serve specific verticals and scale according to organizational needs:

Enterphone iQ: Ideal for mid-sized operations

Ideal for mid-sized operations Enterphone 19: Engineered for enterprise-level applications

Engineered for enterprise-level applications Enterphone Kiosk: Specialized for kiosk applications

Specialized for kiosk applications Enterphone Cube: A dedicated server solution offering centralized access control

Across the Enterphone family, AES 256 and TLS 1.2 encryption protocols are standard, fortifying each system against potential security breaches. Designed for seamless integration and remote web-based management, the Enterphone family offers scalable solutions that adapt as your needs evolve. Features include browser-based remote programming, multi-language support, and customizable displays.

Secure Your Property with Enterphone

Every product in the Enterphone family is now harmoniously integrated with Enterphone Mobile, extending centralized control and a range of new capabilities to mobile devices. Enterphone Mobile is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store. To see Enterphone Mobile in action or deploy intelligent telephone entry at your property, book a demo, call +1 888.809.8880, or contact sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

