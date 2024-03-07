Identiv Launches bitse.io 3.0 IoT Connecting Cloud with Advanced Supply Chain and Brand Protection Features

New version streamlines deployment and offers seamless integration and insights for improved operational efficiency and customer experiences





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of bitse.io 3.0, the latest iteration of its global IoT connecting cloud platform. The updated platform offers advanced features designed to transform applications in supply chain management, brand protection, and customer engagement.

bitse.io simplifies the deployment of innovative IoT applications, enabling customers to rapidly bring solutions with the latest radio-frequency identification (RFID) and IoT technologies to market. With native support for encrypted and tamper-proof tags based upon the top RFID and IoT chips from leading IC manufacturers, industries such as healthcare, retail, and logistics can easily implement secure, efficient IoT solutions. The platform’s intuitive design allows for direct configuration of cutting-edge tags, eliminating the need for additional coding and reducing both time and costs.

The new Supply Chain Insights feature provides comprehensive analytics by integrating with enterprise systems like ERP, EPCIS, and CRM. This seamless connectivity offers valuable insights into operations, aiding compliance with upcoming regulations like the European Union Digital Product Passport (DPP) and supporting sustainability initiatives.

“The latest iteration of bitse.io represents a significant leap forward in our mission to empower businesses with innovative IoT solutions,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM, Identiv IoT. “By streamlining the deployment process and offering advanced features, we’re enabling our customers to accelerate their time to revenue and stay ahead in their respective markets.”

Brands seeking to enhance consumer engagement will find bitse.io 3.0 particularly beneficial. The platform’s latest features allow for the seamless delivery of content and deeper insights into customer preferences, leading to more effective, impactful marketing campaigns and stronger brand loyalty.

A current pilot program in the wine and spirits sector showcases the exceptional value of bitse.io 3.0. A leading wine and spirits producer has successfully implemented the platform for authentication and traceability of its latest products, while simultaneously offering an engaging virtual experience that strengthens customer loyalty. The enhanced features of bitse.io 3.0 provide unparalleled real-time visibility and advanced traceability, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharma, medical devices, smart packaging, specialty retail, and industrial applications.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

