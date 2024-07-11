Identiv Announces Strategic Partnership with Omnilert to Enhance Safety with Advanced Gun Detection Technology

Integration of Omnilert Gun Detect into Velocity Vision Ecosystem delivers a comprehensive security solution for schools, workplaces, and healthcare facilities

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Omnilert, a leading provider of AI visual gun detection technology. Through this partnership, Identiv became a reseller of Omnilert Gun Detect, integrating its advanced gun detection capabilities into the Velocity Vision Ecosystem to significantly enhance safety monitoring across a variety of sites, including educational institutions, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, manufacturing plants, and more.





As incidents of gun violence continue to rise in the United States, the need for proactive security measures has never been more urgent. The strategic partnership between Identiv and Omnilert addresses this critical need by providing an integrated solution that enhances security through early gun detection and automated emergency response.

Key Features of the Partnership

Proactive Gun Detection: Omnilert Gun Detect utilizes AI technology to continuously monitor video streams from existing security cameras for the first sight of a brandished weapon. Once a potential threat is detected and verified, the system triggers an automated response, including locking doors, notifying law enforcement, and sending alerts to those in harm’s way.

Seamless Integration: The Omnilert Gun Detect system integrates seamlessly with the Velocity Vision Ecosystem, providing a single-pane-of-glass view for security operations. This integration ensures that all security measures work together harmoniously, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the system.

Comprehensive Emergency Response: The integration of Omnilert Gun Detect with Identiv’s solutions allows for a full-scale, automated emergency response. This includes real-time situational intelligence, immediate lockdown procedures, and efficient communication with emergency responders and building occupants.

The partnership’s benefits extend to a variety of environments where safety is paramount:

Educational Institutions: Schools and universities can benefit from early gun detection and rapid response, ensuring the safety of students and staff.

Schools and universities can benefit from early gun detection and rapid response, ensuring the safety of students and staff. Workplaces: Corporate offices and manufacturing plants can enhance employee safety with real-time gun detection and rapid emergency response.

Corporate offices and manufacturing plants can enhance employee safety with real-time gun detection and rapid emergency response. Healthcare Facilities: Hospitals and clinics can protect patients, staff, and visitors by integrating early gun detection with their existing security systems.

Hospitals and clinics can protect patients, staff, and visitors by integrating early gun detection with their existing security systems. Retail Spaces: Shopping centers and retail stores can ensure a safer environment for shoppers and employees through proactive threat detection.

Shopping centers and retail stores can ensure a safer environment for shoppers and employees through proactive threat detection. Public Venues: Events and public gatherings can benefit from enhanced security measures, providing peace of mind to attendees.

“Identiv’s decision to partner with Omnilert was driven by our commitment to providing the most advanced and effective security solutions to our customers,” said Mark Allen, GM Premises, Identiv. “By integrating Omnilert Gun Detect into our Velocity Vision Ecosystem, we are offering a critical layer of protection that can help prevent tragic events and ensure the safety of people in various environments.”

“Gun violence is at an all-time high in the US, and Omnilert Gun Detect is proving to be one of the most effective solutions for preventing these tragedies through early detection and automatic response,” said Nick Gustavsson, CTO, Omnilert. “Our strategic partnership with Identiv brings together the best of both worlds — advanced AI-powered gun detection and comprehensive security management — to keep people safe from active shooter threats across a wide range of environments.”

See It. Secure It. Prevent It.

Identiv’s Velocity Vision Ecosystem is the industry’s most robust, enterprise-level solution delivered by a single solutions provider. The ecosystem merges the powerful features of Identiv’s leading access control and video platforms with best-in-class cloud storage, hyper-converged infrastructure, and analytics into a single point of contact, facilitating integrator deployments in any industry. For more information or to schedule a demo, please contact sales@identiv.com or call +1 888.809.8880.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. For more information, visit identiv.com.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry’s most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. For more information, visit omnilert.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management of Identiv and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “plan,” “will,” “intend,” “expect,” “outlook,” and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding: expected benefits of the strategic partnership and features of Omnilert Gun Detect; and expectations regarding market demand. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Identiv’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the success of strategic partnership; Identiv’s ability to continue the momentum in its business; Identiv’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including with respect to its IoT business; changes in its business strategy; Identiv’s ability to capitalize on trends in its business and penetrate the healthcare and other specialty markets; the effect of competition on Identiv’s business; Identiv’s ability to satisfy customer demand and expectations; the success of Identiv’s products; industry trends and seasonality; the impact of macroeconomic conditions, customer demand and inflation; and the other factors discussed in its periodic and other reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, definitive proxy statement filed on May 13, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Identiv on the date hereof, and Identiv assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contacts

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com