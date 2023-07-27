IDEM, ERI and Sullivan County to Team for E-Waste Recycling Event at Sullivan County High School

SULLIVAN, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Sullivan County, and ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company are joining forces with Sullivan County High School in Sullivan to offer a convenient way for locals to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics as part of a hazardous waste collection event.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place on Saturday, July 29th from 9:00am to 12:00 noon at Sullivan High School at 902 N. Section Street in Sullivan, IN 47882.

All types of residential electronic items will be collected for this special program, including computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics that contain batteries or electrical cords (with the exception of large household appliances). ERI, a carbon neutral e-waste recycler, observes all e-Stewards, R2, NAID and SOC 2 procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all electronic items.

“It is an honor to partner with our friends at IDEM, Sullivan County and Sullivan County High School to benefit our neighbors in Sullivan and the surrounding area,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing together on July 29th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter!”

Consumers with questions about the event are encouraged to email: E-Cycle@idem.IN.gov.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com