Idelic Introduces SafeTrac: A Simplified Accident and Claims Solution

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idelic, a leader in fleet safety and risk management technology, announces the launch of SafeTrac, a streamlined tool designed to help fleets of all types efficiently record accidents and claims, ensuring seamless recordkeeping and powerful reporting.

With SafeTrac, teams replace spreadsheets and outdated in-house systems to quickly and easily document accidents and claims details, access a centralized recordkeeping system, assign workflows, and generate reports for improved decision-making. This standalone solution is an affordable and accessible alternative for fleets that lack a dedicated claims management system, allowing them to enhance operational efficiency without the complexity and cost of enterprise-level software.

“Fleets with 80-500 vehicles, for example, may not have the resources for a full claims management system, and manual tracking can be time-consuming, error-prone, and difficult to report on,” said Hayden Cardiff, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Idelic. “SafeTrac gives them a powerful yet easy-to-use solution that streamlines the process, ensures critical data is captured accurately for reporting and compliance, and increases visibility for timely claims handling that reduces costs and liability associated with accidents and claims.”

The solution is built to benefit nearly any type of fleet, from semi-trucks and construction equipment to utility vehicles and motor coaches.

SafeTrac is the first in a series of new product innovations Idelic is releasing in Safety Suite® this year, aimed at making safety data and efficiency tools more accessible to fleets of all sizes. By centralizing safety data, fleets unlock a number of tools that enable them to gain a clearer picture of their risk landscape, proactively address safety concerns, and make informed decisions that improve overall profitability.

Fleets interested in learning more about SafeTrac can visit this page to learn more and see a demo.

About Idelic

Idelic is an innovative technology company dedicated to helping the commercial trucking industry enhance driver safety and operational efficiency. Through its innovative Safety Suite®, Idelic provides fleets with the tools they need to consolidate driver data, detect driver risk, improve driver performance, and reduce their Total Cost of Risk (TCoR).

Idelic’s mission is to bring drivers home safe each night. For more information about Idelic, visit idelic.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@idelic.com