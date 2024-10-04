Ideal Living Attends First In The Trenches Community Event to Highlight the Importance of Clean Air and Pure Water

Wellness-tech company showcases how clean air and pure water are essential to a holistic health journey

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ideal Living, maker of AirDoctor and AquaTru, today announced its upcoming appearance at the first In The Trenches Community Event hosted by Dr. Charlie Fagenholz. The annual conference, taking place Oct. 3-5 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, will explore how different perceptions shape health decisions and behaviors in one’s health journey and feature the brightest minds in natural medicine. Helen Christoni, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Ideal Living, will share invaluable insights and provide solutions to help live and virtual attendees prioritize healthy lifestyles and create non-toxic home and work environments.





Christoni will speak on the profound health benefits of clean air and pure water, emphasizing their essential role in promoting overall well-being and preventing disease. Her session will occur on Friday, Oct. 4, in Presidential Ballroom D.

“Prioritizing clean air and pure water is vital to achieving true wellness,” said Christoni. “At Ideal Living, we’re dedicated to providing solutions that allow everyone to create a healthier environment and take charge of their health.”

To learn more about Ideal Living and its products, please visit the team during the conference at the AirDoctor and AquaTru booth in Presidential Ballroom D.

About Ideal Living

Ideal Living believes in providing everyone access to pure water, clean air and a solid foundation for wellness. With a focus on wellness solutions, Ideal Living develops innovative products that promote physical, mental and emotional well-being. From advanced water and air purification systems to lifestyle accessories, Ideal Living offers a range of solutions to enhance every aspect of daily life – whether at home, work, school, the gym or on vacation. For more information, visit www.idealliving.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Emily Roberts



PRforIdealLiving@bospar.com