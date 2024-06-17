IDC’s Nimita Limaye Honored with DIA Global Inspire Award

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIA—Dr. Nimita Limaye, research vice president, Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology at IDC, has been named a recipient of the DIA Global Inspire Award for Global Connector. This award recognizes Dr. Limaye’s meritorious service through a leadership role that has advanced the mission of DIA and promoted global collaborations to advance healthcare products to patients.

The DIA Global Inspire Awards celebrate individuals and organizations who embody DIA’s commitment to improving global health while advancing its mission of providing a neutral environment to share the latest developments in healthcare.

“This year’s Global Inspire Award winners showcase the exceptional expertise and relentless pursuit of scientific progress that characterize the DIA community,” said Marwan Fathallah, DIA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “They lead their field in fostering engagement, promoting thought leadership, and advancing patient solutions to improve healthcare worldwide.”

Based in Boston, and a member of the DIA since 2007, Dr. Limaye currently chairs DIA’s global medical writing community and is on the program committee of the DIA MASC Forum. While in India, she served on DIA India’s Steering Committee and chaired several DIA and SCDM conferences. She has also served as the past chair of the SCDM board. An extremely well-networked thought leader, Dr. Limaye has presented in multiple global forums, given numerous keynote talks, and authored close to 100 thought leadership papers. Dr. Limaye remains passionate about engaging with fellow DIA members across the globe to support DIA’s efforts to transform patients’ lives.

“I am incredibly honored to have been named a DIA Global Inspire Award winner at #DIA2024. I have immense respect for the work that the DIA does in transforming healthcare, bringing together folks like me from across the globe that share a passion to make a difference. My deep gratitude to the DIA for this incredible honor,” said Dr. Limaye.

The Global Inspire Awards were formally presented at DIA’s 2024 Global Annual Meeting during a ceremony on June 17.

For more information about the DIA Global Inspire Awards and to view the full list of award winners, please visit https://www.diaglobal.org/en/get-involved/awards.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About DIA

DIA is a leading global life science membership association that drives collaboration in drug, device, and diagnostics development in pursuit of a healthier world. Founded in 1964 with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and offices in Europe and Asia, DIA provides unparalleled networking opportunities, educational resources, scientific research publications, and professional development programs to members in more than 80 countries.

Learn more at DIAglobal.org, and connect with DIA on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

