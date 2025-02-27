IDC Unveils TechMatch: Revolutionizing Enterprise Software Selection with AI

The First AI-Powered Platform with Built-In Market Intelligence to Streamline Software Sourcing, Enhancing Decision-Making for Organizations

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDCTechMatch--IDC, the trusted technology intelligence provider, today announced the launch of IDC TechMatch™. This groundbreaking AI-powered software sourcing platform marks a significant advancement in the way organizations evaluate and select enterprise software solutions. Powered by IDC's industry-leading technology research and data, TechMatch streamlines the software buying journey, reducing what once took months to weeks.

Recent IDC research reveals a critical challenge: 44% of CIOs cite the high costs and complexities of sourcing as their top concern in 2024.1 To tackle this head-on, TechMatch leverages decades of data gathered from IDC’s award-winning global research teams to instantly deliver AI-driven recommendations tailored to each organization's unique needs, providing a more streamlined and lower-risk approach to software selection.

Oftentimes, software selection is a fragmented process, dependent on web searches, marketing materials, peer reviews, time-consuming product demos, and a multitude of spreadsheets. And it can be an expensive and people intensive process involving lengthy consulting assignments.

Phil Carter, vice president and general manager of Tech Buyer Digital Platform Research at IDC, remarked, "Software sourcing has been slow to evolve in a rapidly advancing IT landscape. TechMatch addresses this gap by making IDC’s comprehensive vendor research instantly accessible and actionable through AI."

According to IDC, 88% of IT executives agree that AI will positively impact software sourcing and vendor selection.2 IDC TechMatch delivers:

Objective, research-driven insights and comparisons for confident software selections.

Quick generation of AI-powered vendor shortlists tailored to specific organizational needs.

A unified platform for collaborative evaluation, keeping stakeholders in sync.

An AI interface that provides direct and easy access to IDC’s insights, delivering the right answer quickly and effectively.

Seamless generation of unique Requests for Proposals (RFPs) based on relevant software category parameters and unique individual user organization requirements.

"IDC has identified a critical challenge that mid-sized companies like ours often face: we need to make technology solution acquisition decisions quickly, but without a dedicated team to evaluate markets, technologies, and platforms, we're drowning in research and vendor calls," said Ashley Spicer, CIO, AMAROK. "Using IDC TechMatch, our team can work from a shared foundation of trusted information and focus on the solutions that actually fit our requirements. This eliminates months of research and demos, enabling us to avoid costly mistakes, select optimal solutions for our business, and keep pace with rapidly evolving technology."

The launch of TechMatch comes at a crucial time. With mid-sized businesses managing around 150 applications and large enterprises handling thousands, the traditional months-long software evaluation process is no longer sustainable. A poor software decision can have significant consequences, as these choices become deeply embedded in organizational workflows.

“Artificial Intelligence has brought the world fundamental new capabilities in reducing cost, accelerating results, and producing better outcomes,” said Jim Spare, senior vice president & general manager, IDC TechMatch. “With IDC TechMatch, we’re combining this powerful new technology with our proprietary data to give any company the ability to transform how they approach software sourcing and selection.”

IDC will showcase TechMatch at its upcoming Directions conference for technology leaders, on April 2 in San Jose, CA. At this year’s conference, attendees can hear from leading IDC analysts on AI-fueled business strategies and receive a demo of TechMatch.

To explore how TechMatch can optimize your software sourcing strategy, visit the IDC Blog.

