IDC Named IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year – Global 2023

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnalystFirmoftheYear2023–The Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations (IIAR>), a not-for-profit organization established to raise awareness of analyst relations (AR), today announced that International Data Corporation (IDC) is the IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year – Global 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year that IDC has earned the award, an unprecedented achievement and one of the highest accolades for the technology market research industry.

The IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year award is based on a global survey of analyst relations professionals from diverse industries. This year AR professionals from 17 countries nominated and voted on 30 analyst firms, more than 200 industry analysts, and 62 client partners. The firms were evaluated on their quality of analysts, content, research coverage, Web site, experience, and value for the money. The evaluation reflected the best practices promoted within the IIAR>: looking at analysts’ perceived sales impact and strategic insights, resonance in the media, and ease of doing business with. The results provided clear insights both on the value AR professionals see from analysts, as well as how they perceive industry analyst firms’ value to them as clients.

“IDC was consistently praised for having analysts who provide a transparent and methodical approach for cutting edge research and vendor evaluation. IDC has also invested in building the skills for the next generation of analysts. New analysts who joined them in the last 12 months were commended for making significant impact on the industry within a short period of time. This fresh perspective, rapid growth in knowledge, and expertise demonstrated an environment where talent is nurtured for growth. The client partners at IDC were also praised for being effective sales partners who work with the AR teams to create a joint plan for success.

“The competition in this category was fierce with acquisitions and strategic investments made by analyst firms. IDC are worthy winners as they provide insights on technology, industry, and trends in over 110 countries,” said Aniruddho Mukherjee, IIAR> Board Member.

“We are honored to receive the Analyst Firm of the Year award in recognition of IDC’s efforts to help our clients navigate another tumultuous year. While 2023 saw the continuation of macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical conflict, the year will certainly be remembered as the dawn of the AI era. This is clearly a watershed moment for the technology industry as well as businesses everywhere. IDC is committed to providing the resources and guidance that enterprises need to understand the impact and potential of artificial intelligence and to succeed in the rapidly evolving digital economy,” said Crawford Del Prete, president, IDC. “We want to thank all our clients and the AR professionals who have recognized our efforts with this award for the fourth consecutive year. Your support is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to continue partnering with you in 2024 and beyond.”

In addition to winning the IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year – Global 2023 award, IDC was recognized in several other categories:

IDC’s Judith Justin received the award for IIAR> Analyst Client Partner of the Year 2023 in recognition of her dedication and consultative approach. AR professionals appreciated her strategic mindset, understanding of client priorities, and ability to deliver value.

Analyst Susan Middleton was amongst the top 5 for the IIAR> Analyst of the Year 2023, Americas.

Analyst Cathy Huang was a runner up for the IIAR> Analyst of the Year 2023, APAC.

And Vijay Bhagavath was a runner up for the IIAR> New Analyst of The Year 2023.

“IDC congratulates all of its employees who received this prestigious industry recognition,” added Del Prete.

More information about the IIAR> 2023 Awards can be found at:

https://analystrelations.org/2023/12/05/the-genar-awards-are-in-announcing-the-2023-iiar-awards-winners/

