IDC Forecasts Global PC Shipments to Grow 2.0% in 2024, Led by the Arrival of AI PCs and the Start of a Commercial Refresh Cycle

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIPC–As the global economy nears recovery, so will the PC market with global shipments forecast to reach 265.4 million units in 2024, up 2.0% from the prior year according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. While vendors focused on clearing inventory in 2023, IDC expects 2024 to be an expansion year with the introduction of AI PCs, which will ultimately drive the market forward to 292.2 million units in 2028 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% over the 2024–2028 forecast period.

Growth is expected to slowly ramp up over the year along with the availability of AI PCs, which will coincide with the beginning of a commercial refresh cycle in 2025. “Commercial buyers, both enterprise and educational, are on the cusp of a refresh cycle that begins later this year and reaches its peak in 2025,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers. “Many of these buyers are expected to be among the first in terms of AI PC adoption. The presence of on-device AI capabilities is not likely to lead to an increase in the PC installed base, but it will certainly lead to a growth in average selling prices.”

Though commercial PCs will represent the majority of shipments, consumer purchases are also expected to return albeit at a slower pace. “Several factors will come together to prop up consumer PC growth in the ensuing years,” said Linn Huang, research vice president for Devices and Displays. “Economic recovery should help loosen the wallet just as many PCs bought in the early days of the pandemic come due for replacement. Gamers and creators alike will also have much to look forward to in the coming AI era.”

Worldwide Personal Computing Device Forecast by Product Category, Shipments, Year-Over-Year Growth, and 2024-2028 CAGR (shipments in millions) Category 2024 Shipments 2024/2023 Growth 2028 Shipments 2028/2027 Growth 2024-2028 CAGR Consumer 119.3 0.8% 128.9 -0.2% 2.0% Public Sector (Edu+Govt) 45.7 2.4% 51.3 0.1% 2.9% Businesses 100.4 3.3% 112.1 1.6% 2.8% Total 265.4 2.0% 292.2 0.5% 2.4% Source: IDC Worldwide personal Computing Device Tracker, March 5, 2024

Notes:

Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker but are not addressed in this press release.

Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.

For more information, or to subscribe to the research, please contact Jackie Kliem at 508-988-7984 or jkliem@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, company share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Jay Chou



jchou@idc.com

+1 650-350-6464

Bryan Ma



bma@idc.com

+65 6829-7733

Ryan Reith



rreith@idc.com

+1 508-935-4301

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

+1 508-935-4200