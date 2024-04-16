Idaho’s Largest Community College, the College of Western Idaho, Selects the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as All-In-One Video Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The College of Western Idaho, the largest community college in the state, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution at its campus locations throughout the Treasure Valley area in Southwestern Idaho.





The institution was seeking a user-friendly, interactive video solution that integrates with the Blackboard Learning Management System. The Video Platform will enable the college to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, gradebook integration, and more. Other built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences.

“The Video Platform’s integration with Blackboard, along with its comprehensive video capabilities, will enable the college to deliver more engaging and interactive content to students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for the College of Western Idaho to see the full power of the Video Platform and how it benefits instructors and students alike.”

ABOUT THE COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO

Located in the vibrant and active Treasure Valley area, the College of Western Idaho (CWI) is the state’s largest community college. CWI is a comprehensive community college fostering student development academically as well as occupationally. CWI offers a full range of academic and career-technical courses leading to Associate of Arts, Science, Engineering, or Applied Science degrees, with some degrees offered fully online, and specialty skill certificates. The College also offers basic education classes to help prepare for a GED, dual credit for high school students, and fast-track career training for working professionals.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

