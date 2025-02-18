ID R&D Delivers Industry Leading Liveness Results in U.S. Homeland Security Evaluation of Remote Identity Validation Systems

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DHS--ID R&D, a Mitek Systems company, (NASDAQ: MITK), has set a new benchmark in the fight against digital identity fraud. The company, participating under the anonymized label “PAD-P9,” submitted its advanced liveness detection technology, IDLive® Face, in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) evaluation of remote identity validation systems.

This test was not just another industry exercise, it was a rigorous assessment of technologies designed to safeguard businesses and consumers from fraud attempts like spoofing and impersonation, challenges that cost industries billions annually. A total of 21 systems were evaluated, including both active and passive Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) solutions. Despite the common misconception that active liveness solutions are more effective, ID R&D’s passive technology not only blocked 100% of imposters but also outperformed the only other solution to achieve this, in areas of accuracy and speed.

Passive liveness enables fraud prevention without compromising user experience

As fraud tactics grow more sophisticated, businesses face increasing challenges in balancing security with a seamless customer experience. Identity fraud, fueled by deepfakes and injection attacks, poses serious financial and reputational risks, making robust verification essential. IDLive Face proved it can do that by delivering:

Zero Impostors Passed : It was one of only two passive systems to block 100% of impostors, ensuring no fraudulent access.

: It was one of only two passive systems to block 100% of impostors, ensuring no fraudulent access. Top Accuracy Rates : IDLive Face had the least impact to genuine users while achieving the highest level of security among both active and passive PAD systems with zero Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) 2 . The next closest passive solution’s Bona fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) 3 was twice as high, indicating ID R&D’s significantly better performance in distinguishing genuine users.

: IDLive Face had the least impact to genuine users while achieving the highest level of security among both active and passive PAD systems with zero Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) . The next closest passive solution’s Bona fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) was twice as high, indicating ID R&D’s significantly better performance in distinguishing genuine users. Fast Transaction Speed : IDLive Face achieved a maximum transaction time of just one second, making the user experience for a liveness check almost immediate. In comparison, the closest passive liveness competitor with similar APCER rates had a latency three times longer. Active liveness systems that participated in the program required up to 40 times longer to complete a transaction.

: IDLive Face achieved a maximum transaction time of just one second, making the user experience for a liveness check almost immediate. In comparison, the closest passive liveness competitor with similar APCER rates had a latency three times longer. Active liveness systems that participated in the program required up to 40 times longer to complete a transaction. No Detectable Bias: Unlike some competitors, ID R&D’s system demonstrated no bias across age, race, or gender, making it inclusive for everyone.

The results illustrate ID R&D’s commitment to precision-driven performance and its dedication to optimizing accuracy, minimizing false positives and negatives, and delivering swift run times for a seamless user experience.

Why this matters to businesses

These evaluations confirm that passive liveness technology delivers measurable business impact, reducing fraud while enabling seamless and secure digital transactions. Unlike traditional methods that introduce delays or user friction, passive liveness works invisibly in the background, verifying identity without requiring extra steps from customers.

“This evaluation validates what we’ve always believed—that strong fraud protection doesn’t have to come at the expense of a seamless user experience,” said Alexey Khitrov, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Mitek. “Our AI-powered solution raises the bar, offering unmatched security and inclusivity in remote identity verification.”

Already integrated into Mitek’s portfolio of identity verification solutions, IDLive Face is trusted by over 150 partners in more than 70 countries.

Acknowledgment and Disclaimer

This publication is based upon work conducted under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cooperative Research and Development Agreement No. 24-TCBI-022. The views and/or conclusions contained in this release are those of the author and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and do not constitute a DHS endorsement of the equipment tested or evaluated.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 70 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. With solutions trusted by 7,900 organizations around the world, including the majority of North American financial institutions which rely on our mobile check deposit solutions, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

References

Passive Liveness - is a biometric verification method designed to prevent fraud by distinguishing genuine users from impostors without requiring users to perform specific actions like blinking or head movements. Passive liveness works in the background by analyzing a single frame or video for subtle indicators of authenticity. APCER - The proportion of attack presentations using a given Presentation Attack Instrument (PAI) such as photos, masks or synthetic artifacts that are incorrectly classified as bona fide. BPCER - The proportion of bona fide presentations that are incorrectly classified as presentation attacks.

